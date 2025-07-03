cottagecheesefan
The main bill of Trump’s 3rd term to be signed tomorrow at 5.
Still hasn’t passed out, as Hakeem Jeffries is going for record house floor speech, has a few more hours to go.
But seems the house will not be changing anything and they have the votes to pass it, including Massie.
The Whitehouse has scheduled the signing of the bill by Trump for tomorrow, 7/4, at 9am est.
May be passed as early as this evening, which would be great news for Trump since he is to hold a rally today at the Iowa state fair. Would give him a lot to rally about
