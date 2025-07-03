Law The Big Beautiful Bill to be signed into law on independence day

The main bill of Trump’s 3rd term to be signed tomorrow at 5.

Still hasn’t passed out, as Hakeem Jeffries is going for record house floor speech, has a few more hours to go.

But seems the house will not be changing anything and they have the votes to pass it, including Massie.

The Whitehouse has scheduled the signing of the bill by Trump for tomorrow, 7/4, at 9am est.

May be passed as early as this evening, which would be great news for Trump since he is to hold a rally today at the Iowa state fair. Would give him a lot to rally about
 
Trump was personally whipping votes in the middle of the night. Even bullied Massie into submission lol

 
MAGA is proud of a president that bullies his senators using mafia style tactics. Oh and persuades others by giving out merch and t-shirts 😆

Republicans now love debt. We already knew this but now MAGA will know it because their talking points have changed.
 
Spend like a Democrat without any accountability. Cut taxes like a Republican without any compassion.

The worst of both worlds. The ultimate One Pork Party President. Worst budget that will be passed in my lifetime. Trump is a disaster, a disgrace, and a fraud.

What happened to the chainsaw? We needed a Milei. We got a Peron.
This was never about being fiscally responsible or about good policy for Trump or Trump voters.

All they want is to be mean to people that they don't like.
 
249 years. We had a good run

I don't think we survive the amount of debt this is adding plus the consolidation of power into a large government executive branch

We'd been drifting the wrong way for a while, but the decision to accelerate both to it instead of trying to slow the drift feels like it's crossing the point of no return.
 
I don't think Trump or Trump voters even care about that, but they're willing to sell out to whoever it takes to make being an asshole the government's objective.
 
