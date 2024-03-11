The biased commentary at 299

I've heard some bias before, but generally not to the point that it bugged me, but two fights in particular Saturday were rough, rda/gamrot and burns/jdm.



To be clear, the young guns did win and should have, but the fights were way closer than they were initially expected to be, and immediately visibly so.



Rda dropped gamrot twice and was cleanly outworking him in the grappling in the first round, yet all they talked about was how strong and durable gamrot was.



Burns won damn near every second of his fight up until that knee, yet they constantly talked about how great a boxer jdm is, even as burns was smashing him with power shots.



Was watching the fights with a whole group of people who all felt the same way, very much felt like commentary was given a specific fighter they were supposed to shine up.