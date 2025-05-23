The best technical boxer from 1980's onwards

I don't know if i have done this already, but i know some guys have speed, some guys have endurance, some are tough as nails and some fighters are just naturally good at fighting



But the more i watch James Toney the more i appreciate what he brought to the table, he was a lazy SOB but man could he fight, i remember Eddie Futch saying he didnt ever want to train and wanted to fight at HW when he was at SMW, he said he wouldnt be able to compete with those big guys and he would be seriously hurt(he was talking about fist size at the time, and said Toneys hands were tiny compared to the HWs), but he moved up and did a half decent job considering how small he was



The only other fighter i can think technically who was as sound as him is probably Mike McCallum



I remember watching Toney back in the day and thinking he was a bit of a mouth and when Jones beat him i was pretty pleased, but everyone and anyone just speaks so highly of him, a proper throwback fighter and now im showing my age as i used to watch him about 30 fucking years ago