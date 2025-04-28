The best part of a new relationship is showing her your favorite movies

F1980
I have a new girlfriend who's quite a bit younger than me. I'm 44 and she's 26.
Everytime I get into a new relationship, the thing I look forward to besides the intimacy part of it, is showing her my favorite movies, having her listen to my favorite songs, etc.. stuff that I like.
I just had her watch Gattaca, one of my favorite movies. She wasn't even born when the movie came out. She enjoyed it very much.
90s have the best movies.
