The best part of a new relationship is showing her your favorite movies

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,959
Reaction score
2,616
I have a new girlfriend who's quite a bit younger than me. I'm 44 and she's 26.

Everytime I get into a new relationship, the thing I look forward to besides the intimacy part of it, is showing her my favorite movies, having her listen to my favorite songs, etc.. stuff that I like.

I just had her watch Gattaca, one of my favorite movies. She wasn't even born when the movie came out. She enjoyed it very much.

90s have the best movies.
 
i fucking hate watching other people's movies lmao. i make for a miserable girlfriend and im okay with that.

although im all for swapping tracks, i like to steal the best of everybody's taste in music.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Versez
Food & Drink What is your favorite kind of pizza ?
2 3
Replies
56
Views
1K
Versez
Versez

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,378
Messages
57,225,062
Members
175,589
Latest member
Rickfer

Share this page

Back
Top