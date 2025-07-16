The Best of the Forgotten UFC fighters

Lionheart7167
Who are some former greats (or guys that showed promise) that have been lost to time
I think the most obvious is Frank Shamrock- defended his belt multiple times and even beat an upcoming Tito. The UFC has practically erased him from history.
Marco Ruas- the guy who popularized leg kicks
Maurice Smith- the first true kickboxer in the UFC to have success
Jens Pulver- did some amazing things early on
Phil Baroni- He was great only in the sense that he was a character and had a few spectacular KO's early on, branded as the next big thing, before he became a total bust and a murderer
Justin Eilers- a deep cut- had some big wins then disappeared. For a single, hot minute, people thought this guy would be something.
David Terrell- Highly touted. Was exposed (just like Eilers) but for a minute looked to be "the future"
