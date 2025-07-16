The Best of the Forgotten UFC fighters

Who are some former greats (or guys that showed promise) that have been lost to time

I think the most obvious is Frank Shamrock- defended his belt multiple times and even beat an upcoming Tito. The UFC has practically erased him from history.

Marco Ruas- the guy who popularized leg kicks

Maurice Smith- the first true kickboxer in the UFC to have success

Jens Pulver- did some amazing things early on

Phil Baroni- He was great only in the sense that he was a character and had a few spectacular KO's early on, branded as the next big thing, before he became a total bust and a murderer

Justin Eilers- a deep cut- had some big wins then disappeared. For a single, hot minute, people thought this guy would be something.

David Terrell- Highly touted. Was exposed (just like Eilers) but for a minute looked to be "the future"
 
"El Dirte" Joe Doerksen.

Compiled a 51-16 career record. His losses came to high-level, respectable fighters. Managed to collect wins over Patrick Cote, Ed Herman, Tom Lawler (that's right, the Dirty defeated Filthy), Chris Leben, Riki Fukuda and Denis Kang.

Joe

Not sure if Thiago Alves belongs here. But he was KO’ing mofos earlier in his career until GSP derailed his hype train. Then he lost decisions.

He was super intimidating and fun to watch.
 
Mikey Burnett (The Eastside Assassin) was a guy who I thought had potential.

20090112014619_mikeyburnett.JPG
 
Take a modern one: Mairbek Taisumov

Dude went 7-2 while once having 5 kos in a row. Always had VISA issues and after a single loss (while going 4-1 on his last 5) was simply cut. Disappeared afterwards also.
 
Yeah I always wondered what happened to that dude.
 
Ivan Salaverry was the first to really use body triangles.

He did them so much that in the 3rd THQ UFC game the position is called the Salaverry.
 
