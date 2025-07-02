The best fights are almost all decisions; I don’t understand why people desire finishes so much.​

koa pomaikai
The best fights in the UFC have never been delivered by someone who is a heavy puncher or strong grappler that finishes… it is almost always a three-five round war that is closely contested.
Yet there is this stereotype, you have to be a finisher to be exciting, false.
There isnt a single amazing fight I can think of where it went one round and it was over, they are all five round wars.
I find myself preferring fights to go the distance a lot of the time instead of a early finish where I need to listen to Rogan hype the next fight for 20 mins instead of 5.
