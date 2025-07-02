The best fights are almost all decisions; I don’t understand why people desire finishes so much.

The best fights in the UFC have never been delivered by someone who is a heavy puncher or strong grappler that finishes… it is almost always a three-five round war that is closely contested.

Yet there is this stereotype, you have to be a finisher to be exciting, false.

There isnt a single amazing fight I can think of where it went one round and it was over, they are all five round wars.

I find myself preferring fights to go the distance a lot of the time instead of a early finish where I need to listen to Rogan hype the next fight for 20 mins instead of 5.
 
Stars have always been born with exciting KOs think Mike Tyson, think young Conor. Of course longer fights are more enjoyable from a fight stand-point, but nothing gets your name out there like a KO finish. Has always been the case.
 
Finishing = "moments". Not great fights, but that's not the point. Moments make stars.
 
Because don’t leave it to the hands of judges
 
People like definitive answers.

KOs and finishes are definitive answers and it makes my orgasms so much better.
Really finishes are definitive?

Never heard the phrase puncher’s chance?

Beating someone over five rounds is more definitive in my opinion.

Cain’s five round beating on JDS is far more definitive.

No calls for rematches after what Cain did, plenty of calls for rematches after JDS KOed Cain.
 
The best fights are wars with late finishes in the 4th or 5th.
 
When any sport is decided by judges it becomes like gymnastics or figure skating. The saying 'don't leave it in the judges hands', exists for a reason in fight sports.

At the end of a fight people want to see someone either laying unconscious from a punch or choked out. It's brutal but it is what it is. It sounds more like you prefer fights with a late finish.
 
The goal of a fight is always the finish—always!

Although a 3 or 5-round fight can still be good even if it goes to a decision, the ideal outcome is one that doesn’t rely on the judges.

Or do you disagree that it would’ve been better if Van had scored a knockout at the end?
It still would’ve been the fight of the night, but one fighter would have clearly proven he was superior by finishing the other within the time limit.

Do you understand now? The finish is the ultimate confirmation of one fighter’s superiority over the other—the goal achieved.
 
