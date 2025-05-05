The "Best Fighter" in the UFC is a joke.

MetaIIica
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2019
- Messages
- 607
- Reaction score
- 1,752
The "Best" fighters in the UFC, are simply the best under the UFC ruleset. The "Best" Fighters are crawling around the octagon because of no soccer kicks / knees to grounded opponent. A wrestler can shoot for a takedown and end up in a bad spot (like on all fours), but the opponent can’t legally knee them in the head, which would be devastating in PRIDE or ONE FC. The "Best" are hugging the fence for 10 minutes of "control time", or laying on their opponent.
So the best fighters in the UFC basically wrestle into bad positions but ruleset protects them, they crawl on their knees and hands like a newborn infant, fence hug, lay on their opponent, and it counts as "control time".
So the best fighters in the UFC basically wrestle into bad positions but ruleset protects them, they crawl on their knees and hands like a newborn infant, fence hug, lay on their opponent, and it counts as "control time".