The best case scenario (unfortunately it's not gonna happen)

andgonsil

andgonsil

Ank goes goes for the double belt and Dana forces him to give up the LHW title

Tom smokes him and Ank leaves empty-handed

 
Tom would ruin Ank. Even Ank knows it. Ank is an average sized LHW and Tom is a legit HW. And unlike with most matchups, the smaller guy wouldn't have the speed advantage.

Ank could hold the LHW belt for quite awhile, so you are correct in that he wouldn't foolishly chase something he has a minute chance of winning and risk giving up what he's earned in the division he belongs in.
 
mkess101 said:
Tom would ruin Ank. Even Ank knows it. Ank is an average sized LHW and Tom is a legit HW. And unlike with most matchups, the smaller guy wouldn't have the speed advantage.

Ank could hold the LHW belt for quite awhile, so you are correct in that he wouldn't foolishly chase something he has a minute chance of winning and risk giving up what he's earned in the division he belongs in.
Like Ank is going to do worse than the majority of the fat slobs Tom has beaten.
 
Ank is a lil bitch if he doesn’t try to face Tom right now!
 
chinarice said:
Like Ank is going to do worse than the majority of the fat slobs Tom has beaten.
No he wouldn't do "worse" than getting KO'd in rd 1. I agree. The difference between Ank and most of the HW's Tom is smoking is that Ank has WAY more to lose than they do. He's a far better fighter than those guys who happens to be smaller. He fits at 205 and has reached the top there. Someone like Pavlovich or Blaydes aren't making LHW. They have no choice, Ank does.
 
Not an appropriate matchup at all. Nobody should be asking for this. And with today's social media "don't say what you actually mean" who knows if this is even regards to a fight. Ankalaev just the other day told Jones to quit ducking Aspinall. Why would he say that if he's also pushing for a fight with Tom? And if this is a fight proposal, it's exactly why double champ crap needs to be stopped. Guys can't even be champs for a solid 7 days without talking about fighting another weight. It's super boring and I'm completely over it now.
 
Big Ank gonna be the next Connor but without the drugs, alcohol, rape and losing record
 
