The best back to back fights?

After Max vs JG which might be fight of the year (it is so far imo) there were two more unique fights, Zhang who choked her opponent out in the first but they let her continue and then AP KO’ing hill.



This got me thinking, what is the best pair of fights you can think of that went back to back? Or bonus points for best three fights in a row?



First one that came to mind for me was Rory MacDonald vs Robbie Lawler 2 and then McGregor vs Mendes. Both title fights, ended in finishes, both violent and could have gone either way.



What’s your opinion?