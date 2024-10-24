The bank sucks now

Mike

Mike

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Jun 6, 2010
Messages
47,902
Reaction score
31,321
Any of you other old fucks been lately? Now there's like one or two tellers and like 5 guys hovering around with tablets that can't help with shit.

Man the future sucks.
 
And then I get up to the guy and he says oh I can't do cashiers checks yet.

My brother in Christ, WHY THE FUCK ARE YOU HERE THEN?!?
 
Pliny Pete said:
Sounds terrible, luckily I dont have any money so I never need to go to the bank

The kid wins again
Click to expand...
I gotta go once every like five years when some cocksucker wants a money order or cashier's check or some other communist fucking form of payment.
 
I use a credit union, my home loan, my CC, my checking and savings. I know my bankers, I have their phone numbers, its really fucking easy.
 
Colonel Forbin said:
I use a credit union, my home loan, my CC, my checking and savings. I know my bankers, I have their phone numbers, its really fucking easy.
Click to expand...
99.999% of the time everything can be handled with one of my cards. It's only when they want a money order or some shit that I have to come here.
Probably been sitting here waiting like fifteen minutes now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,388
Messages
56,387,812
Members
175,195
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top