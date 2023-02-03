The Backrooms

If you're not careful and noclip out of reality in the wrong areas you'll end up in the Backrooms where it's nothing but the stink of old moist carpet, the madness of mono-yellow, the endless background noise of fluorescent lights at maximum hum-buzz, and approximately six hundred million square miles of randomly segmented empty rooms to be trapped in. God save you if you hear something wandering around nearby because it sure as hell has heard you.




7bfwyr7hqev71.jpg

entity-666-v0-i7s15t6u0pv81.png
 
do we know who the creator is of this concept? did they make a movie or netflix show out of it yet
 
I thought you are talking about this kind of backroom

theporncouch.jpg
 
do we know who the creator is of this concept? did they make a movie or netflix show out of it yet
It originated on creepypasta. They were talking about spooky liminal spaces and someone posted this picture:
original.jpg


Then someone responded to that pic with the OP quote. Thus The Backrooms were born.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Backrooms

No show. Hollywood would probably (surely) fuck it up.
 
First one was pretty awesome so far. Kinda like Cube mix with Slenderman.
The first video is a "new concept" of the Backrooms (entities lurking in the corridors) and the second video is the original concept of the Backrooms (just empty corridors with nothing).

I find them both to be quite spooky but the second vid might be the best because it lets the Backrooms be the thing that's scary, not the things within. Since there's nothing within, it's a battle with your own mind. There's nothing to get you, but how long before you go crazy from "the thought" that something might be there to get you?

 
It is a video game now
I'd like to see a AAA-level survival horror backrooms game made. If they did it just like the indie games, or as good as the videos above, that would be an insane game!
 
These are great! If you have any interest in spooky atmosphere, check these out. They are quite creepy. There's actually a bit of a story to follow so pay attention.




The guy who makes them has done such a good job with the backrooms on his channel that film studio A24 has hired him to make an official Backrooms movie. He gets to write and direct it! But because he's so young (17) James Wan is going to shepherd him (damn!). If they really let him do what he wants to do, I don't see how this could be bad. It's gonna be awesome!

(Interview with the kid)
 
I watched a number of these and a few of them give an incredibly unsettling feeling.

It’s a cool concept.
 
