The average pay of a UFC fighter in 2025 is $32.91/hour. Roy Nelson has the highest paying job in MMA.

don't ask

don't ask

Special Secretary of Shitposting
@Gold
Joined
Feb 4, 2022
Messages
15,086
Reaction score
29,757
Can I just say how much I appreciate AI joining the conversation?



How much does an Ufc Fighter make?


As of Aug 5, 2025, the average hourly pay for an Ufc Fighter in the United States is $32.91 an hour.

While ZipRecruiter is seeing hourly wages as high as $53.85 and as low as $20.43, the majority of Ufc Fighter wages currently range between $25.00 (25th percentile) to $37.74 (75th percentile) across the United States. The average pay range for an Ufc Fighter varies greatly (by as much as 12), which suggests there may be many opportunities for advancement and increased pay based on skill level, location and years of experience.

Based on recent job posting activity on ZipRecruiter, the Ufc Fighter job market in both [removed my location] and throughout the entire state of [this was left blank, Zip's AI fucked up] is not very active as few companies are currently hiring. An Ufc Fighter in your area makes on average $0 per hour, or $32.91 (1000.000%) less than the national average hourly salary of $32.91. ranks number 1 out of 50 states nationwide for Ufc Fighter salaries.

To estimate the most accurate hourly salary range for Ufc Fighter jobs, ZipRecruiter continuously scans its database of millions of active jobs published locally throughout America.

Find your next high paying job as an Ufc Fighter on ZipRecruiter today.

This cracked me up, though. Good for Roy:

Screenshot-2025-08-12-161347.png


Anyways, get your resumes in to Zip and maybe we can see you in the cage!
 
Last edited:
'$0 an hour', the ones in your area are doing particularly poorly.
 
