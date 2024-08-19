The average American man would beat Dan Hooker in a street fight

d0g

d0g

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Sep 8, 2014
Messages
930
Reaction score
1,425
The average American man is much bigger, probably around the size of a middleweight after cutting weight. Skill can overcome size but Hooker is an unskilled brawler.

Hooker is one of the slowest, least athletic fighters I've ever seen. Every time I see him fight I am shocked by how slow he is for a lightweight, he has the speed of a heavy weight.

Do you think you can beat Dan Hooker in a street fight?
 
The average American these days pretty much sucks at everything, so I cannot agree.
 
Is there a contest out to make the stupidest post possible that I missed?

This isn't even good trolling.
 
Your thread sucks there is no way the average american could beat dan - absolute horseshit





Me, on the other hand - being 6'7'' 250 with an 8 inch hog & sherdog training - I would beat on him until he disavowed his king and sung me the star spangled banner.
 
Sherbo, the american man is overweight...he is a solid 185lbs or more on any given day, Pimblett is over 190lbs...he is probably 6' or more, the average american man has nothing on a big LW.
 
Not really. I bet he'd even rape you in a street fight.
 
The average American man cant bench press 135 pounds
 
The average man is like 5'9 185 at like 30 percent body fat, lol
 
I’ve beaten (and been beaten) by many Hookers in my life. I confidently say I would take Dan out with ease. He’s an above average sized manlet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,572
Messages
56,059,877
Members
175,051
Latest member
mashel

Share this page

Back
Top