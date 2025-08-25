The Australians figured how to beat the Russian/American wrestlers

Pierce 34
Charlie Kirk forever
I'll keep it in point form
1. Bobby Knucles/izzy had solid TDD
2. Volk showed good TD against Islam, despite the 4th round body triangle he was caught in
3. JDM beat a strong wrestler in Belal and I favor him against Islam
4. And the legend himself...Craig Jones who will be JDM's coach
