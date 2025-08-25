  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

The Australians figured how to beat the Russian/American wrestlers

I'll keep it in point form

1. Bobby Knucles/izzy had solid TDD
2. Volk showed good TD against Islam, despite the 4th round body triangle he was caught in
3. JDM beat a strong wrestler in Belal and I favor him against Islam
4. And the legend himself...Craig Jones who will be JDM's coach
 
They have a good chance against the Dagestanis because like the Dagestanis, the Aussies also train against wild animals

kangaroo-man-punching.gif


khabib-ufc.gif


Virtually identical!

<goldie>
 
Craig Jones is from Australia. Are you Craig Jones?
 
I never thought we'd have an Aussie champ because i never thought our grappling would hold up. When Bobby got out of a bad ground position against Jacare and finished the business I started to think maybe maybe.

And I'm still not sure how Volk didn't get subbed against Islam, being in a body triangle for that long against a bigger dominant wrestler was amazing. Islam didn't even really seem to get close to a sub.

So Aussies can grapple apparently.
 
Haha, but just like Volk that kangaroo needs to learn to keep its hands up. On the other hand that bear's grappling instincts are very impressive even throwing knees from the North South position.
 
Atleast Merab showed you can melt their cardio if you have super human cardio and some wrestling. I'd say Merab figured it out over anyone else.
 
1. Why even mention Whittaker and Izzy? Izzy never faced a wrestler. Whittaker was annihilated by Khamzat.
2. Volk is 0-2 against Islam.
3. Belal is trash, not in the same category as the “Russian/American wrestlers” you’re talking about.
4. Craig Jones coached Volk to an 0-2 record against Islam. Crazy how he is somehow credited with wins over Khabib’s crew.
 
