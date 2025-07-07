The Australian mushroom murder.

I remember hearing about this case last year. It sounded like a crazy lady poisoned her house guests with a toxic Beef Wellington
It went to trial and the woman was found guilty.
She wanted to fuck up/burn all members of her ex family.
One of my favorite YT channels breaks it down.
 
I did wonder if this case made it overseas, fuckin bizarre stuff, couldn't make it up.
 
