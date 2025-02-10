  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media The Australian Media Slaughters Strickland after his loss

I’m confused… Why is the Aussie media being overly sensitive? Did Strickland somehow hurt their feelings?


Outside of a punch to the nose Strick ate while backpedaling, he took virtually no damage. Boring performance but that’s impressive in its own feat considering DDP puts away most people in front of him. DDP himself still praises Stricklands style.

The only one who’s been able to “destroy” Stricklands style is Pereira.


This comes off as a bunch of losers with an agenda grasping at straws
 
what is controversial about him exactly? he's just an asshole. plenty of them around, and nothing controversial about it
 
khukurikoo said:
It's hard to take some media seriously when they inject their own pejoratives in the headlines and articles obviously showing their bias.
1. You're confusing straight reporting with editorials, which express opinions are meant to be biased.

2. It's ridiculous to see all of this handwringing about the media criticizing Strickland when he runs his mouth non-stop and deliberately insulted the country he was in.
 
Phisher said:
1. You're confusing straight reporting with editorials, which express opinions are meant to be biased.

2. It's ridiculous to see all of this handwringing about the media criticizing Strickland when he runs his mouth non-stop and deliberately insulted the country he was in.
Seems like journalism as a whole is moving to the editorial format. The fight was closer than reported. Some rounds were close, but DDP was better. You wouldn't know that reading these headlines. Criticize his opinions all you want, but when you inject name calling into the articles, it seems unprofessional.
 
