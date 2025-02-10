octagonation
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2023
- Messages
- 1,419
- Reaction score
- 2,161
Its the sports section, not that serious.It's hard to take some media seriously when they inject their own pejoratives in the headlines and articles obviously showing their bias.
Its the sports section, not that serious.
It's hard to take some media seriously when they inject their own pejoratives in the headlines and articles obviously showing their bias.
Perceptive, tbh. Real talkThey're all paid stooges by Dana. Trying to manufacture interest for a Strickland/Whitaker match up.
1. You're confusing straight reporting with editorials, which express opinions are meant to be biased.
2. It's ridiculous to see all of this handwringing about the media criticizing Strickland when he runs his mouth non-stop and deliberately insulted the country he was in.
Australian media has made me like Strickland.