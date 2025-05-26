The Astronaut's Wife (1999) was a terrific film that nobody likes and few people saw

Intermission

This movie has a mediocre rating on Imdb and did nothing in the theaters.

I usually dont like Johnny Depp and I think Charlize Theron is a sourpuss feminist. And she has short hair. Yet I absolutely loved this movie.

I can usually tell why a movie struggled but this one makes no sense to me. It was really creepy.

I was waiting for the wheels to come off but the movie holds up from beginning to end.

This is the most underrated movie of all time, that I can think of.

Check it out!
 
I remember when this came out just being confused what it was even about. Maybe I'll actually check it out
 
