AndrewGolota48
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2007
- Messages
- 16,066
- Reaction score
- 4,975
He lost by DQ in the record books but we all know how that goes from Jones Vs Hamill, it doesn't really tell you anything about how the fight went.
But I stumbled across some very interesting evidence and ultra rare images of this lost fight, as well as direct testimony from Tom's opponent, that give us a much clearer picture.
Take from this what you will and draw your own conclusions. I'm guessing someone wanted a way out and found it.
But I stumbled across some very interesting evidence and ultra rare images of this lost fight, as well as direct testimony from Tom's opponent, that give us a much clearer picture.
Take from this what you will and draw your own conclusions. I'm guessing someone wanted a way out and found it.