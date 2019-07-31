The Ashes thread

TankAbbott4Eva
It starts in about 24 hours who's excited! For the uninitiated (many of you) this is the oldest cricket contest between England and Australia for the Ashes. The origin of the Ashes is a long fucking story, pls google it, but we've been playing for them since 1870 or something, pretty much the most important cricket series there is (at least for Poms and Aussies).
I think Australia's batting lineup is fragile but our bowlers are excellent, look out for James Pattinson, he's our best bowler when fit which he finally is again!
