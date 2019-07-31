The Ashes thread

It starts in about 24 hours who's excited! For the uninitiated (many of you) this is the oldest cricket contest between England and Australia for the Ashes. The origin of the Ashes is a long fucking story, pls google it, but we've been playing for them since 1870 or something, pretty much the most important cricket series there is (at least for Poms and Aussies).

I think Australia's batting lineup is fragile but our bowlers are excellent, look out for James Pattinson, he's our best bowler when fit which he finally is again!

@Mortal Wombat
@The Witcher
@davidlemonparty
 
So this is the irl longest yard?
 
Most people seem to think it will come down to which batting team can survive the best, that it will be a bowler's dream tournament. I think the Aussies have a decent chance to win it which will suck.
 
Our bowlers will be good I have no doubt, I really worry about our ability to play the swinging ball, we always struggle against good swing bowling.

Joe Root is a fucking cunt and you bet he’ll make some big scores, it’s a matter of who stays with him and whether Warner and Smith can match him.

Our dark horse with the bat is Labushagne, he’s been playing county cricket and doing ok, bowls handy leggies as well.
 
Yeah our home advantage and shit English weather could cause some embarrassing innings for your lot, we'll have to see.
 
We don’t have a Chris Rogers type to hold up an end if shits going down, pretty sure we’ll have a sub 100 innings at some point.
 
Have no confidence in the English openers at all.

Unless Jason Roy takes to Test cricket like a duck to water, can see England falling to 36-3 more often than not. As good as the middle order can be, you just can’t win consistently without solid openers.

3-2 either way seems like a good shout. Weather permitting, there shouldn’t really be any draws.
 
Any Class A level minor league baseball team with 6 weeks training could beat any/best cricket team
 
They should probably do it then, they'd earn a shitload more than what they currently do!
 
Gregolian said:



Bruh
tenor.gif


I got the reference bro, just fucking about
 
@Mortal Wombat
@The Witcher
@davidlemonparty
Pattinson over Mitch Starc?
 
Well, the Aussies were 35-3 this morning, so pretty good prediction! ;) Warner, Bancroft and Khawaja already gone. Nice 4th wicket-stand so far though between Smith and Head.
Jimmy Anderson may be out of the match, and maybe even the series, as he appears to have reinjured his right calf (slight tear), will know more later today after scans. Broady and Woaksey are bowling pretty well though! Ben Stokes not so much, which is disappointing. Ali is pretty expensive as per usual.
 
112-7, only Smith left. Broad is on fire, should be able to rip through the bottom order in quick fashion. 130 AO???
 
Poor Smudger. Has been gone for 18 months and still nobody in the team to give him a hand.
 
Well, finally Siddle is gone, only Lyon left.

But now, does England put in a night watchman, or will they do the positive thing, and follow the regular order?
 
