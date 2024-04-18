The art of Mayberry

ObsoleteSoul said: Do you create these? Just a big canvas print or something? Very cool! Click to expand...

I used to work at a place where we made these for conventions, stadiums, arenas,etc. That was for Fallout. I would build the metal frame. Measure for fabric to be fit to said frame. Then the client (here it was Bethesda for E3) chooses what images they want on the fabric. I would print it on the fabric of their choice, and proceed with making it fit and be easy to put up/break down. Present it to the client and it's yay or nay. The other was from quake I think. Too bad my crazy ex gf fucked my life up. Same one that threw away all my old fight gear, photos, phone numbers, armor, guitars amps, drums, etc. Life has been bad for me for years now.Edit: Just in case anyone is wondering how under appreciated people like myself are, and I feel we are quite rare. I was being paid 18.00 per hour USD without time and a half for overtime. Which was daily because everything is on a deadline. I had 2 co- workers/helpers/assistants that were paid the same. The little fallout one was purchased for about 1mil and the quake was like 2.3 or something. Don't forget there can be lightning motors actuators etc. The sales cunts made 6 percent. Ugh. Sucks to keep remembering this shit knowing I'm negative in my bank account. I hate stuff now.