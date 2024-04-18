The art of Mayberry

toasty
So a lot of you have kind of posted your artistic endeavors in various threads, this thread hopes to gather examples of all of them in one spot....so if you draw, paint, tattoo, write comics, do poetry, comedy, have a band, sculpt....pretty much anything creative feel free to post it here.
I am a horrible artist but have taken to painting dungeon and dragons mini-figures and really enjoy it. I don't play the game, but have a nephew that got into 3d printing and gave me a few and I got hooked. I'm not very good at it and old enough I need to wear readers and buy slightly bigger models, but below should be a sample of Toasty's army.As you can see my advanced scout is a goblin assassin, then I have my keg bearing dwarves, on the flanks my owl snipers, full on samurai Toasty in the middle followed by my ninja bunnies.
Got excited about it to the point that I tried to do an actual on canvas painting of Esad Ribic's Silver Surfer stuff and let me tell you it looked like dogshit. Real painting is hard as fuck.
Anyway, please don't leave me hanging out here alone and embarrassed by my lack of skill. Please post whatever artistic crap you do too.
@MusclesMarinara posted in a different thread but wanted you to see them if you care.
