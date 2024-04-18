The art of Mayberry

So a lot of you have kind of posted your artistic endeavors in various threads, this thread hopes to gather examples of all of them in one spot....so if you draw, paint, tattoo, write comics, do poetry, comedy, have a band, sculpt....pretty much anything creative feel free to post it here.

I am a horrible artist but have taken to painting dungeon and dragons mini-figures and really enjoy it. I don't play the game, but have a nephew that got into 3d printing and gave me a few and I got hooked. I'm not very good at it and old enough I need to wear readers and buy slightly bigger models, but below should be a sample of Toasty's army.IMG_5188.jpgAs you can see my advanced scout is a goblin assassin, then I have my keg bearing dwarves, on the flanks my owl snipers, full on samurai Toasty in the middle followed by my ninja bunnies.

Got excited about it to the point that I tried to do an actual on canvas painting of Esad Ribic's Silver Surfer stuff and let me tell you it looked like dogshit. Real painting is hard as fuck.

Anyway, please don't leave me hanging out here alone and embarrassed by my lack of skill. Please post whatever artistic crap you do too.


@MusclesMarinara posted in a different thread but wanted you to see them if you care.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
I paint miniatures, but they are… Not show worthy..

Cool stuff dude. Love seeing people’s arts and crafts.
show em any way dude. You're not just gonna leave ole Toaster out here with his fluffy bits hanging in the wind alone now are you?
 
@toasty
Your artwork isn't good. It's great and I really hope you feel that way. As artist, we are our own worst critics.
Man, I started illustrating at 58. I hadn't picked up a pencil since I was 18. I posted my work here. My friends see it once per month at our D&D sessions. Is my work professional? No. But my party loves to see the work as it is additional framing for their imagination.
If you need my opinion, your work is great. You've captured detail and have a good eye for pallet. As a suggestion, I 'd offer the notion of adding a wash. It will add depth.
 
toasty said:
show em any way dude. You're not just gonna leave ole Toaster out here with his fluffy bits hanging in the wind alone now are you?
Man… I posted pics of myself and not my minis. I’m more proud of my old, gnarled face than my painting skills. Consider yourself lucky! Yours look great, and keep up the great work!

I’ll throw a space marine in here when I can ;)
 
Iono how to art fam but das lit for real tho 🔥

Edit: found dis homemade #PowerSlap culinary herb grinder in my pic stash hope it helps get da mandem inspired lmk fam
PXL-20240105-161522921-MP.jpg
 
I use to really be into photography and freelanced for a while, but since having kids it dwindled away. The only time I take out my Canon gear is to take photos of the family since I no longer freelance. I have a small Fuji X70 with a fixed 28mm (equiv) lens. This is my go to travel street photography camera, which is my true passions. Would love the new Fuji X100 VI, but it's hard to justify the price. I could roam various cities all day doing it. I try to do it a little when travelling, but it's hard to focus dragging 2 little kids around.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
Do you create these? Just a big canvas print or something? Very cool!
I used to work at a place where we made these for conventions, stadiums, arenas,etc. That was for Fallout. I would build the metal frame. Measure for fabric to be fit to said frame. Then the client (here it was Bethesda for E3) chooses what images they want on the fabric. I would print it on the fabric of their choice, and proceed with making it fit and be easy to put up/break down. Present it to the client and it's yay or nay. The other was from quake I think. Too bad my crazy ex gf fucked my life up. Same one that threw away all my old fight gear, photos, phone numbers, armor, guitars amps, drums, etc. Life has been bad for me for years now.
Edit: Just in case anyone is wondering how under appreciated people like myself are, and I feel we are quite rare. I was being paid 18.00 per hour USD without time and a half for overtime. Which was daily because everything is on a deadline. I had 2 co- workers/helpers/assistants that were paid the same. The little fallout one was purchased for about 1mil and the quake was like 2.3 or something. Don't forget there can be lightning motors actuators etc. The sales cunts made 6 percent. Ugh. Sucks to keep remembering this shit knowing I'm negative in my bank account. I hate stuff now.
 
CHUTE_BOXE78 said:
I used to work at a place where we made these for conventions, stadiums, arenas,etc. That was for Fallout. I would build the metal frame. Measure for fabric to be fit to said frame. Then the client (here it was Bethesda for E3) chooses what images they want on the fabric. I would print it on the fabric of their choice, and proceed with making it fit and be easy to put up/break down. Present it to the client and it's yay or nay. The other was from quake I think. Too bad my crazy ex gf fucked my life up. Same one that threw away all my old fight gear, photos, phone numbers, armor, guitars amps, drums, etc. Life has been bad for me for years now.
Gotcha. I couldn't exactly tell if they were mounted on something, or what they were made of. What is the biggest one you all produced?

Sorry to hear about your troubles... Sort of the same boat here, but you just got to keep on moving. There is no real alternative. Keep your head up and do your best, brotha.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
Gotcha. I couldn't exactly tell if they were mounted on something, or what they were made of. What is the biggest one you all produced?

Sorry to hear about your troubles... Sort of the same boat here, but you just got to keep on moving. There is no real alternative. Keep your head up and do your best, brotha.
Difficult to say really. All the banners and stuff for professional sports nba NHL etc were usually pretty grand. Did all the soldier field ones, panthers, lots of video game stuff. But definitely the largest were for sporting events/teams. Being afraid of high places, while having to be somewhat precise isn't for everyone. I don't know how I did it with vertigo. I have just always been a muse.
 
