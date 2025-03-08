  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

The Amount of skills Chimaev brings to the Octagon is admirable (Most skilled fighter on the roster)

I have been watching MMA for almost 15 years and I have seen all types of styles and what not but in my humble opinion Khamzat Chimaev is the most skilled fighter in the roster right now and he is so creative and his creativity of putting everything together is out of this world and he is the most skilled individual in this sport at the moment. He is a student of the game.

Everytime he fights the audience are in awe of him and you can´t take your eyes of the TV seconds while his fighting live as things happen so fast but in slowmo reply you realize what he is doing is high level shxt.

He makes fighting look easy and I have never seen any fighter making fighting look that easy flawless. It doesn´t matter how good you are or what you do but it all hangs on him how perfect he executes his game.

Chimaev is poetry in motion..
 
His best wins are over an old destroyed knees Usman on short notice (that many people thought he lost) and a fluke jaw injury win over an old Whittaker

He's beaten absolutely nobody outside of them

Also he was given all he could handle and knocked down by a lightweight

khamzat-chimaev-borz.gif


The obsessive worship for this guy has got to stop
 
Elegant said:
His best wins are over an old destroyed knees Usman on short notice and a fluke jaw injury win over an old Whittaker

He's beaten absolutely nobody outside of them

Also he was given all he could handle and knocked down by a lightweight



The obsessive worship for this guy has got to stop
This is excessive and taken out of context..

The guy is undefeated but that is not the most important thing in this argument but his creativity, approach plus fighting style is high level shxt.

Anyone who doesn´t admit that Chimaev is arguably one of the most skilled figthters we have seen until now is lying to themselves and others.

Honestly anyone who has not watched a CHIMAEV fight and after 2-4 mins not gone woow and said to themselves this is some next level shxt is lying to themselves.

Most of Chimaev´s perfornances are mindblowing outside of when it drags
 
I have a lot high hopes on Chimaev, I think he's the most talented fighter in MMA today. So that says a lot, now he has to prove it. So we will see. Just hope he fights more often and soon.
 
octagonation said:
This is excessive and taken out of context..

The guy is undefeated but that is not the most important thing in this argument but his creativity, approach plus fighting style is high level shxt.

Anyone who doesn´t admit that Chimaev is arguably one of the most skilled figthters we have seen until now is lying to themselves and others
The point is anyone can look like an unstoppable world beater under the circumstances Khamzat fought his opponents under

Let's see him against an actual top 5 opponent in their prime and not mid lower top 15 guys/old shopworn guys on the verge of retirement
 
Elegant said:
The point is anyone can look like an unstoppable world beater under the circumstances Khamzat fought his opponents under

Let's see him against an actual top 5 opponent in their prime and not mid lower top 15 guys/old shopworn guys on the verge of retirement
You will keep pushing the goalpost you said even Whittaker was a bad win. He has 1rd´ed many young fighters.

Next you will say DDP was washed
 
a good boxer would put him to sleep

he got tagged by Burns and Kamaru
 
Listen folks can we all agree that if Chimaev finishes Dricus inside 1st round.. He has to be in the GOAT convo just based on the strength of performances and creativity all tho it would be premature but lets say if he 1rounds dricus and 2 more mw contenders will that be enough?

Chinaev won´t only beat Dricus but make a statement with a 1st round finish that his arguably Best in the world.. They should give him the P4P no.1 ranking without arguments if he ends dricus in the 1st round
 
He isn't a bad fighter but he is a bit overrated.
 
More skilled than someone like Yan? I doubt it. Khazmat has a lot of athletic advantages.
 
