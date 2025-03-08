The Amount of skills Chimaev brings to the Octagon is admirable (Most skilled fighter on the roster)

I have been watching MMA for almost 15 years and I have seen all types of styles and what not but in my humble opinion Khamzat Chimaev is the most skilled fighter in the roster right now and he is so creative and his creativity of putting everything together is out of this world and he is the most skilled individual in this sport at the moment. He is a student of the game.



Everytime he fights the audience are in awe of him and you can´t take your eyes of the TV seconds while his fighting live as things happen so fast but in slowmo reply you realize what he is doing is high level shxt.



He makes fighting look easy and I have never seen any fighter making fighting look that easy flawless. It doesn´t matter how good you are or what you do but it all hangs on him how perfect he executes his game.



Chimaev is poetry in motion..