The amount of fans who are confident Ngannou knocks out Jones is embarrassing





Jones was very akin to an anderson silva, an Israel Adesanya.



The way he controls the kicking range, attacks with oblique kicks, leg kicks, up the middle, down low, up high, always keeping you guessing, elbows.



He was a masterful striker In his own right who came with multiple dimensions, on top of that, he used his control of the kicking range, as well as his long arm length to avoid damage better than anyone in the history of the sport.



He made a career of fighting guys with one hitter quitter power. There was always that next guy who was gonna put him out. The last guy was Anthony Johnson.



I like Ngannou and respect to him for attaining what he has, but the guy was very one dimensional. His only threat was his hands, he was slow, prodding footwork, very predictable, threw the same combos every time.



The reality is that most of you are grossly overestimating ngganou and vastly underrating Jones.



Even at an older age, that was a nightmare matchup for Ngannou.



He would've had a punchers chance. Against the best defensive fighter and least hit fighter in the history of the god damn sport.



The fact that so many feel that Ngannou just knocks him out, speaks volumes to both the lack of knowledge in this sport and the level of hatred towards Jones.