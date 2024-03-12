The amount of fans who are confident Ngannou knocks out Jones is embarrassing

Jones was very akin to an anderson silva, an Israel Adesanya.

The way he controls the kicking range, attacks with oblique kicks, leg kicks, up the middle, down low, up high, always keeping you guessing, elbows.

He was a masterful striker In his own right who came with multiple dimensions, on top of that, he used his control of the kicking range, as well as his long arm length to avoid damage better than anyone in the history of the sport.

He made a career of fighting guys with one hitter quitter power. There was always that next guy who was gonna put him out. The last guy was Anthony Johnson.

I like Ngannou and respect to him for attaining what he has, but the guy was very one dimensional. His only threat was his hands, he was slow, prodding footwork, very predictable, threw the same combos every time.

The reality is that most of you are grossly overestimating ngganou and vastly underrating Jones.

Even at an older age, that was a nightmare matchup for Ngannou.

He would've had a punchers chance. Against the best defensive fighter and least hit fighter in the history of the god damn sport.

The fact that so many feel that Ngannou just knocks him out, speaks volumes to both the lack of knowledge in this sport and the level of hatred towards Jones.
 
Jon Jones had an incredible height + reach advantage on Cormier.

He would have zero advantages over Ngannou, except wrestling.
 
i think jones is the mma goat

but he ducked francis for years, wasnt ready for hw until francis left the ufc

ridiculous cause this fight wouldve been great but itll never happen

regardless of how u feel about jones his talent is undeniable, the man was built to fight
 
He never fought Rumble.

I can see how Jones could keep Francis away with those weird leg strikes and good movement. IF he timed one just right when Francis does the bum rush swinging away, it could really fuck Francis up. Francis with no legs is and easy fight for someone with creative striking, like Jones.

I think I just vomited a little in mouth praising JBJ in this manner.
 
If only your precious bromance didn't duck Francis we might have found out.

Jones was able to use his physical advantages over his opponents that were smaller than him, and he has had issues versus his peers more equal his size. Jones isn't a spring chicken either, and I will be curious to see how his cardio holds up over 5 rounds now with the added weight.
 
Who did he fight with one hitter quitter power relative to ngannou?

Good chance ngannou beats him in a minute, good chance Jones could pull it off. I feel unconfident that Jones could get a fresh ngannou down and keep him there.

He used to train at Jackson with ubereem and get handled on the regular, and when he mixes it up with Mir in the lobby he was rag dolled as well. I wouldn't love his chances unless this is a mythical p4p fight.

I'm pretty sure Jones knows this too.
 
A big hole in Jones' resume is that he never faced a true power puncher in either division given that his only real weakness in MMA is his boxing.

I think he would have beaten Rumble and would pick him over Francis. But I could also see Jones getting flatlined by these guys. It seems we will never know.
 
Jon ducked HW for 3 years until Ngannou left. So of fuckin course not that we won't ever see Jon/Ngannou fight.
"For 3 years" can you lay out 36 months when the Ngannou fight was on the table for Jones? No, you can't.

Did he "duck" Ngannou in 2022 when Ngannou was sitting out the rest of the year due to injury after the Gane fight? :rolleyes:
 
