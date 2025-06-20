Law The American political system is broken & sucks

I

Ishaq

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 23, 2011
Messages
2,744
Reaction score
150
The US political system is broken. The executive government can't get anything done without long winded/series of court reviews and injunctions effectively granting the courts veto power over simple governance authorities like revoking/granting a foreign aliens visa. The executive branch could spend 6 to 12 months worth of litigation simply trying to deport a single illegal alien from the country.

And Congress can't get anything done either because of the filibuster.

So effectively Americans keep voting for specific policy changes & never receive those policies because nobody has the power to do anything. Neither the executive(neutered by the courts) & neither the majority in Congress(neutered by the filibuster).

This means the entire electoral process is just a waste of time in the grand scheme of things, because the people will never achieve the policies they vote for.
 
Yes but we gotta work with what we have. Voting blue is the only viable option until the daughter lusting bible salesman is gone.
Even if you don't necessarily agree with everything that Dems stand for, this is going to be much better than letting the red fascists have more more ounce of power.

There is absolutely nothing more important that keeping Republicans out of power. At any level at any cost. When MAGA is the alternative, Vote blue no matter who should be tattooed to all of our foreheads.
 
payton said:
Yes but we gotta work with what we have. Voting blue is the only viable option until the daughter lusting bible salesman is gone.
Even if you don't necessarily agree with everything that Dems stand for, this is going to be much better than letting the red fascists have more more ounce of power.

There is absolutely nothing more important that keeping Republicans out of power. At any level at any cost. When MAGA is the alternative, Vote blue no matter who should be tattooed to all of our foreheads.
Click to expand...
How is that working out for you lol. Show us your face tattoo.
 
payton said:
Its a figure of speech, my toothless friend. You would learn this stuff in middle school, but I doubt you ever got to that point.
Click to expand...
I just hear your not really ready to make the sacrifice. If you ever do please send a pic it would be amusing and brave.
 
payton said:
Yes but we gotta work with what we have. Voting blue is the only viable option until the daughter lusting bible salesman is gone.
Even if you don't necessarily agree with everything that Dems stand for, this is going to be much better than letting the red fascists have more more ounce of power.

There is absolutely nothing more important that keeping Republicans out of power. At any level at any cost. When MAGA is the alternative, Vote blue no matter who should be tattooed to all of our foreheads.
Click to expand...
This is a symptom of the break in our system. You won't entertain voting for anyone but someone blue. You don't care who the are or what they stand for. You will probably support whatever they tell you to support. You are goose-stepping and you think you are better then a magat, a subhuman voter?
 
payton said:
Its a figure of speech, my toothless friend. You would learn this stuff in middle school, but I doubt you ever got to that point.
Click to expand...
yeah calling him toothless is sure gonna convince him to vote blue
 
IF at least 60% of the incumbents are voted out, the people have no say.
The reason it sucks, is because both sides now they have a guarantee 30% of the vote no matter what they do. So you got to get more of the 40% than the other guy/gal.
Everyone acts like one side of the other is the problem, but to be honest 95% of Washington DC gives zero fucks about We the People, so until they realize those votes are not guaranteed, then and only then will you see change.
 
Ishaq said:
The US political system is broken. The executive government can't get anything done without long winded/series of court reviews and injunctions effectively granting the courts veto power over simple governance authorities like revoking/granting a foreign aliens visa. The executive branch could spend 6 to 12 months worth of litigation simply trying to deport a single illegal alien from the country.

And Congress can't get anything done either because of the filibuster.

So effectively Americans keep voting for specific policy changes & never receive those policies because nobody has the power to do anything. Neither the executive(neutered by the courts) & neither the majority in Congress(neutered by the filibuster).

This means the entire electoral process is just a waste of time in the grand scheme of things, because the people will never achieve the policies they vote for.
Click to expand...
I remember when Obama took office in 2008 with control of the house and a filibuster proof senate. I voted for Obama having hope for change, but it never happened.
 
N13 said:
I remember when Obama took office in 2008 with control of the house and a filibuster proof senate. I voted for Obama having hope for change, but it never happened.
Click to expand...
He tried working with the GOP which was a huge mistake. At least he passed the ACA. Today 38 million more people have health insurance.
 
ricc505 said:
This is a symptom of the break in our system. You won't entertain voting for anyone but someone blue. You don't care who the are or what they stand for. You will probably support whatever they tell you to support. You are goose-stepping and you think you are better then a magat, a subhuman voter?
Click to expand...

The Republican party is so bad literally anyone is preferable and when you live in a country where there are only 2 options, it’s kind of the only choice.
And no, it isn't "cult behavior", it's just an observation that the alternative of the two major parties is completely untenable and unacceptable.

There is no plausible Democrat candidate for office that is worse than any plausible Republican candidate for office. You can match up the worst Democrat that has a shot against the best Republican that has a shot, and the Dems would always be morally advantaged.

You obviously dont live in the real world because you want a perfect candidate / solution to the current problem.
Between red vs blue, we have to choose the option that has a plausible positive impact. Which is Blue.
 
payton said:
Yes but we gotta work with what we have. Voting blue is the only viable option until the daughter lusting bible salesman is gone.
Even if you don't necessarily agree with everything that Dems stand for, this is going to be much better than letting the red fascists have more more ounce of power.

There is absolutely nothing more important that keeping Republicans out of power. At any level at any cost. When MAGA is the alternative, Vote blue no matter who should be tattooed to all of our foreheads.
Click to expand...
Gee, I wonder why your party keeps cucking you and haven't had a legitimate primary in over 17 years.


<36>
 
Crazy Source said:
He tried working with the GOP which was a huge mistake. At least he passed the ACA. Today 38 million more people have health insurance.
Click to expand...
The ACA was unconstitutional at first until supreme court justice Roberts fixed it, and it was ok, but since then it is teh suk.

Obama should have told all of those warmonger old guard Republicans to kiss his ass and fuck off.
 
They need to fix the lifetime positions for court justices and put an age limit on presidential candidates. Those should at least be simple fixes.
 
Corona said:
They need to fix the lifetime positions for court justices and put an age limit on presidential candidates. Those should at least be simple fixes.
Click to expand...
Agreed with the first, and kind of agree with the second although it's too arbitrary. Look a Pete Carroll. 73 and a boss.
 
It's no magic bullet but Ranked Choice Voting would go a very long way to getting rid of the shitty two party system Americans are stuck with.
 
payton said:
Yes but we gotta work with what we have. Voting blue is the only viable option until the daughter lusting bible salesman is gone.
Even if you don't necessarily agree with everything that Dems stand for, this is going to be much better than letting the red fascists have more more ounce of power.

There is absolutely nothing more important that keeping Republicans out of power. At any level at any cost. When MAGA is the alternative, Vote blue no matter who should be tattooed to all of our foreheads.
Click to expand...
Lol 😂 but yes it is a broken system. You are far left. I know.But we can all agree anyone over 70 shouldn't be able to run for president.
 
It’s simply not true that the government cannot and does not deport illegal immigrants. The U.S. government deports immigrants all the time. If they want to upgrade from misdemeanour to a more serious crime they can go through congress and the senate to do that, and the courts will then enforce the new law. The paralysis in the U.S. comes from an over reliance on campaign contributions.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
International Japan Dissolves "Moonie Church" - Is Tetsuya Yamagami the GOAT Political Assassin?
Replies
5
Views
192
EndlessCritic
EndlessCritic
Hog-train
Law Cutting Through All the Bullshit: Breakdown of the People Trump wants to Deport
Replies
3
Views
341
Richmma80
Richmma80

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,134
Messages
57,451,592
Members
175,716
Latest member
Kombat Konnoisseur

Share this page

Back
Top