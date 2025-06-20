The US political system is broken. The executive government can't get anything done without long winded/series of court reviews and injunctions effectively granting the courts veto power over simple governance authorities like revoking/granting a foreign aliens visa. The executive branch could spend 6 to 12 months worth of litigation simply trying to deport a single illegal alien from the country.
And Congress can't get anything done either because of the filibuster.
So effectively Americans keep voting for specific policy changes & never receive those policies because nobody has the power to do anything. Neither the executive(neutered by the courts) & neither the majority in Congress(neutered by the filibuster).
This means the entire electoral process is just a waste of time in the grand scheme of things, because the people will never achieve the policies they vote for.
And Congress can't get anything done either because of the filibuster.
So effectively Americans keep voting for specific policy changes & never receive those policies because nobody has the power to do anything. Neither the executive(neutered by the courts) & neither the majority in Congress(neutered by the filibuster).
This means the entire electoral process is just a waste of time in the grand scheme of things, because the people will never achieve the policies they vote for.