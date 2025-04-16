Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I just watched this film and I can't imagine the stress and pressure these actors we're going through making this film.
Most of the shooting is either underwater or surrounded in claustrophobic wall of metal.
All that running in the action sequences. Any kind of accident could have happened from hitting your head on some part of the submersible.
I could only imagine it was a shitty experience for most of the crew and actors.
Here's some interesting trivia for this film:
(Ed Harris reportedly punched James Cameron in the face after he kept filming while he was nearly drowning.)
(During the rigorous and problematic shoot, the cast and crew began calling the film by various derogatory names such as "Son Of Abyss", "The Abuse" and "Life's Abyss And Then You Dive".
Director James Cameron said that he got so tired from working 6 days a week, 10 hours a day (sometimes more) that he would sometimes fall asleep during dinner in bed, waking up in the morning with a half-eaten plate on his chest and clenching a fork in his hand.
Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio reportedly suffered a physical and emotional breakdown because she was pushed so hard on the set, and Ed Harris had to pull over his car at one time while driving home, because he burst into spontaneous crying.)
(Very few scenes involved stunt people. When Bud drags Lindsey back to the rig, that's really Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio holding her breath. When the rig is being flooded and characters are running from water, drowning behind closed doors, and dodging exploding parts of the rig, those are all actors, not stunt people.)
(Ed Harris has publicly refused to speak about his experiences working on the film, saying "I'm not talking about The Abyss and I never will". The only register with Harris speaking about his experiences doing the movie is in the documentary Under Pressure: Making 'the Abyss' (1993). Similarly, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio said "The Abyss was a lot of things. Fun to make was not one of them.")
(Ed Harris had such a traumatic experience making the film that he refused to go into detail about it for years. One of the few things he said about it was "Asking me how I was treated on The Abyss is like asking a soldier how he was treated in Vietnam.")
