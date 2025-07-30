  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

The absurd saga of sister Hong

S

Sakuraba is #1

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 23, 2007
Messages
1,112
Reaction score
1,168
sister-hong-china-viral-sensation-uncle-red-red-note-xiaohongshu.jpg


sister-hong-viral-video-original.jpg


Meet Sister Hong, aka the Red Uncle of Nanjing, aka the final boss of catfishing. This man (yes, man) dressed in drag, flirted with unsuspecting dudes online, invited them over sexual escapades.

He lured 1,600 unsuspecting men into sexual encounters, secretly recording them and distributing the footage for profit. The perpetrator, 38-year-old Jiao, crafted a convincing female persona through wigs, makeup, dresses, voice modulation, and beauty filters.

Posing as a married woman, he attracted mostly heterosexual men seeking discreet affairs. These encounters were secretly filmed with hidden cameras in Jiao's home, violating the privacy and consent of his partners.

Rather than demanding direct payment, Jiao accepted modest gifts like milk, fruit, or cooking oil. He later monetized the videos through a private online group, charging 150 yuan (about £15.70 or $21) for access to hundreds of recordings.

Jiao was arrested on July 5 and charged with the illegal distribution of obscene materials and invasion of privacy.

I have so many questions. How do you not know? Dim lighting? Backdoor only? I came this far, might as well?

Jim Carry as Vera de Milo is more convincing as a woman.
 
throwback to this creepy ass shit


the lore is that the cord is attached to a person being forcibly trapped in a bunker and whenever they scream the android talks.
 
Them dudes are gay. There was one brown SEA bro/victim. He did a double take and realized it was a man. He went for it anyways.
 
Wait a minute. Something doesn’t add up here.

At the time they began to have sex, and these guys noticed the penis, why wouldn’t they have stopped?

Or why wouldn’t they have stopped earlier when they saw him/her in person and realized she is obviously a man?

These are gay men, married to women, trying to fuck a dude on the down low.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Social Society may have overestimated risk of the ‘manosphere’, UK researchers say
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
ocfightfan
ocfightfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,833
Messages
57,628,062
Members
175,780
Latest member
weepweep115

Share this page

Back
Top