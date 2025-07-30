The absurd saga of sister Hong

Sakuraba is #1
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- May 23, 2007
- Messages
- 1,112
- Reaction score
- 1,168
Meet Sister Hong, aka the Red Uncle of Nanjing, aka the final boss of catfishing. This man (yes, man) dressed in drag, flirted with unsuspecting dudes online, invited them over sexual escapades.
He lured 1,600 unsuspecting men into sexual encounters, secretly recording them and distributing the footage for profit. The perpetrator, 38-year-old Jiao, crafted a convincing female persona through wigs, makeup, dresses, voice modulation, and beauty filters.
Posing as a married woman, he attracted mostly heterosexual men seeking discreet affairs. These encounters were secretly filmed with hidden cameras in Jiao's home, violating the privacy and consent of his partners.
Rather than demanding direct payment, Jiao accepted modest gifts like milk, fruit, or cooking oil. He later monetized the videos through a private online group, charging 150 yuan (about £15.70 or $21) for access to hundreds of recordings.
Jiao was arrested on July 5 and charged with the illegal distribution of obscene materials and invasion of privacy.
I have so many questions. How do you not know? Dim lighting? Backdoor only? I came this far, might as well?
Jim Carry as Vera de Milo is more convincing as a woman.