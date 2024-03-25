The absolute max a fighter can possibly weight cut

Not talking about walking weight vs weight-in, but the amount of weight temporary lost due only to dehydration.

Thks!
 
Closest would be to check weigh-in weight vs in cage weight and remove a bit of weight for the food and liquids in the belly.. not going to be very exact but that's the best you'll find
 
I'm refining a bit my last thread, so please feel free to delete it and sorry for the spam.

Assuming the point of weight cutting is fighting at the lowest weight class while keeping the maximum lean muscle...

...Let's say a damn muscular but ripped (Alain Ngalani, Costa, Usman, Romero or Edwards of sorts) gets to the minimum body fat % that can be achieved natty and doesn't diminish athletic performance...

...and then follow the craziest water cut.

How much weight this fighter could shave from top, entering camp weight?

I'm not advocating for extreme weight cutting, it's just an hypothetical question that's sitting in my mind for a while.

Thanks in advance for the insight.
 
Don’t know if it counts but outside MmA this dude would put all the roaster to shame.
Ricky MeGee aka Desert Skeleton is known for ultimate dehydration capability. He reached his prime after 10 weeks in the desert
1711402529056.jpeg
 
Georges walked around over 200 lbs when he was crushing.
 
Rumble Johnson (RIP) was cutting something like 40-50 lbs to make WW
 
Probably some people that have a pattern of missing weight along with making weight at a certain weight class

Rumble ?
Oliviera ?
Till ?
 
Every fighter I don't like is a weight bully who cuts 85 lbs.

You can also check the weigh in vs in cage weight they did for 298.

Geoff Neal was the biggest weight cutter, then Merab, and Costa and Topuria both cut 16% of body weight.
 
Bro you’re a Conor fan, hating on Khabib and Islam isn’t gonna get Conor the belt back, in fact he’s never getting it back. The Eddie’s and Brimages are wiped out. Islam is by far not the biggest water weight cutter.where’s skeleton Conor?
 
