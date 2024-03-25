The absolute max a fighter can possibly weight cut

I'm refining a bit my last thread, so please feel free to delete it and sorry for the spam.



Assuming the point of weight cutting is fighting at the lowest weight class while keeping the maximum lean muscle...



...Let's say a damn muscular but ripped (Alain Ngalani, Costa, Usman, Romero or Edwards of sorts) gets to the minimum body fat % that can be achieved natty and doesn't diminish athletic performance...



...and then follow the craziest water cut.



How much weight this fighter could shave from top, entering camp weight?



I'm not advocating for extreme weight cutting, it's just an hypothetical question that's sitting in my mind for a while.



Thanks in advance for the insight.