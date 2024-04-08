This was the main issue in 2022 that stopped the red wave, and credit to someone like Matt Gaetz, he said prior to the elections, that the abortion issue, coupled with democrat aligned influencers, especially on the abortion issue would help quell the tide and reduce the red wave to a ripple.



It has been made an issue on the FL ballot with a 6 week ban that democrats feel will bring out voters.



Trump has publicly touted a platform for a 15-16 week ban, with exceptions.



I have said in the past that Trump is the voice to deliver a sound message on abortion, 15-16 weeks being what polls indicate as a turning point, where after 15/16 weeks, people are in favour of greatly limiting abortion.



This article sums it up for the most part. I have heard it discussed on bannon, who also posted manbc discussing it. It does pose a very significant wedge to be driven.









That being said, I do think trump is the person to deliver a common sense message on the issue and can win in the end. But this will be the single most important issue democrats have for stopping both Trump, along with senate and other votes up and down the ticket.



Trump actually need to release an ad with his campaign platform to drive a stake down and start to preemptively address the issue, before democrats start hammering it