Elections The abortion issue in 2024

This was the main issue in 2022 that stopped the red wave, and credit to someone like Matt Gaetz, he said prior to the elections, that the abortion issue, coupled with democrat aligned influencers, especially on the abortion issue would help quell the tide and reduce the red wave to a ripple.

It has been made an issue on the FL ballot with a 6 week ban that democrats feel will bring out voters.

Trump has publicly touted a platform for a 15-16 week ban, with exceptions.

I have said in the past that Trump is the voice to deliver a sound message on abortion, 15-16 weeks being what polls indicate as a turning point, where after 15/16 weeks, people are in favour of greatly limiting abortion.

This article sums it up for the most part. I have heard it discussed on bannon, who also posted manbc discussing it. It does pose a very significant wedge to be driven.




That being said, I do think trump is the person to deliver a common sense message on the issue and can win in the end. But this will be the single most important issue democrats have for stopping both Trump, along with senate and other votes up and down the ticket.

Trump actually need to release an ad with his campaign platform to drive a stake down and start to preemptively address the issue, before democrats start hammering it
 
The guy who nominated the justices who put us in this mess is going to be the one to deliver a "common sense message" on abortion? something tells me voters shouldn't hold their breathe.
 
This is pretty much the only issue that can sink the Republicans, because they have a few zealots that screech out and the MSM amplifies them. Don't ever under estimate the Republican Party's ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. They are a wholly inept and corrupt bunch. If they lose this election, say goodbye to America as we know it. It's a shame that we have to rely on Republicans to not see a total implosion, which is why I think the U.S.A. is a lost cause and it's just a matter of time now.

Note, the European Standards is exactly what Trump is proposing. Leftists / Democrats would never allow a 15+ week ban without losing their shit. They want abortion up to birth... and some after the child is born. Ghouls.
 
Yeah its a joke, they can't even stop their judges from overstepping on IVF much less abortion. The moderate position is a Trojan Horse, if the GOP gains power they'll be appointing the same kinds of judges that overturned Roe to the courts and women voters know that.
 
It's gonna be a biggie. Question is, does it overshadow the other stuff? I underestimated it's impact once. I ain't gonna do that again. Trump's in a pickle with this one, as much as Biden is in a pickle with Israel. No matter what you do, you're gonna piss people off. It's a roll of the dice, on where your bread is buttered best.
 
Yes, because roe v wade did not provide a clear standard. 15/16 week with exceptions is a clear standard, and if voted into legislation would be constitutional

I personally would love to have Trump debate Newsom or Biden on the issue
 
