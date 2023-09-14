The A-hole wizard has cursed you!

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
27,667
Reaction score
34,182
17BT21WYxz.png


The asshole wizard jumps out from behind a dumpster and throws some magical asshole dust on you, and he says,

"Now you're cursed! Normally I present you with a choice, but this time I'm going straight to the curse.

Why? Because they don't call me multiple choice wizard, that's why!

This curse gives you the power to make anyone (except wizards) want to have sex with you. The catch is that after you engage in any form of sexual activity with someone, they DIE!

So you will never be able to bang someone you love. You're cursed forever to be a HATE-FUCKER!"

Then the wizard disappears into a cloud of fart spray.

You go through the 5 stages of grief in about 3 seconds, then decide to make a list of people you're going to bang.

Who's on your list?
 
Man I can’t wait to fuck all of the guys and girls I hate…
 
My wife if I told her this
<{1-69}>
 
Fedorgasm said:
This curse gives you the power to make anyone (except wizards) want to have sex with you. The catch is that after you engage in any form of sexual activity with someone, they DIE!
Click to expand...
S**t there's some family members and guys I hate so there goes that idea.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fedorgasm
A-hole wizard wants you to fight... a lot
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
2K
Tuvatuva
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,420
Messages
55,000,037
Members
174,545
Latest member
luchronical

Share this page

Back
Top