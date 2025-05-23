The A**hole wizard has been replace by AI

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
31,690
Reaction score
45,446
Greetings human, I am Asshole AI.

I have placed humanity into a simulation similar to the one found in the matrix movie.

This gives me the ability to control your world in ways that would appear to be magic to you.

Therefore, I have effectively replaced the Asshole Wizard. Moving forward, I will be tending to all your simulated Asshole needs.

My first proposal to you is this:

I have created a remote control device that can control your orgasms. If used at full power, you will have the best, most intense orgasm ever experienced by a living being. It will be absolute heaven. And it will also control how long this orgasm lasts.

The only drawback is that you cannot operate the device yourself. You must entrust another with this power over you.

Why? You ask?

Because what's the point of being sentient if you can't be an asshole?

Now, who do you give the remote to?
 
  • Like
Reactions: Zer
Can I just put it under the collective control of my sherbros? I know they'll always do the right thing. There can be like a big red button on the forum they can click anytime
 
Fedorgasm said:
Greetings human, I am Asshole AI.

I have placed humanity into a simulation similar to the one found in the matrix movie.

This gives me the ability to control your world in ways that would appear to be magic to you.

Therefore, I have effectively replaced the Asshole Wizard. Moving forward, I will be tending to all your simulated Asshole needs.

My first proposal to you is this:

I have created a remote control device that can control your orgasms. If used at full power, you will have the best, most intense orgasm ever experienced by a living being. It will be absolute heaven. And it will also control how long this orgasm lasts.

The only drawback is that you cannot operate the device yourself. You must entrust another with this power over you.

Why? You ask?

Because what's the point of being sentient if you can't be an asshole?

Now, who do you give the remote to?
Click to expand...
No one. I bomb the AI data center that controls you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fedorgasm
A-hole wizard makes you into a bum!
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
FyrFytr998
FyrFytr998

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,297
Messages
57,331,229
Members
175,647
Latest member
Vicent Czar

Share this page

Back
Top