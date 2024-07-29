13Seconds
Steel Belt
Dec 17, 2015
26,025
51,259
A teaser trailer like video that shows the best cast if the Avengers movies were a thing in the late 90's/early 2000's.
Via AI, the video casts:
Morgan Freeman - Nick Fury
Tom Cruise - Tony Stark
Dolph Lundgren - Thor
Leonardo Dicaprio - Spiderman
Brad Pitt - Captain America
Denzel Washington- Black Panther
Angelina Jolie - Black Widow
Ben Stiller - Ant Man
Eddie Murphy - Falcon
David Duchovny- Dr Banner
Johnny Depp - Dr Strange
Charlize Theron - Captain Marvel
Kevin Costner - Hawkeye
Do you agree?
