Movies The 90's AVENGERS - who would you cast?

@Steel
A teaser trailer like video that shows the best cast if the Avengers movies were a thing in the late 90's/early 2000's.

Via AI, the video casts:

Morgan Freeman - Nick Fury

Tom Cruise - Tony Stark

Dolph Lundgren - Thor

Leonardo Dicaprio - Spiderman

Brad Pitt - Captain America

Denzel Washington- Black Panther

Angelina Jolie - Black Widow

Ben Stiller - Ant Man

Eddie Murphy - Falcon

David Duchovny- Dr Banner

Johnny Depp - Dr Strange

Charlize Theron - Captain Marvel

Kevin Costner - Hawkeye

Do you agree?
 
Replace Angelina with Jessica Alba for Black Widow…
 
Really dislike this AI hogwash. Nothing against you TS.
 
Not going to lie. I think that casting in the video would have killed it.

My only not sure's are 'Costner as Hawkeye'. He can be too sullen and serious and to play the GOAT Avenger when you are so over powered, you need some levity. And also David Duchovny as Hulk. I just find him too bland.
 
Alba too young at the time. Black Widow had lived long enough to have seen some shit. You could just tell she was very experienced. Wasn't black widow in her mid 30's?

I picture this movie coming out 1998/1999
 
Not going to lie. I think that casting in the video would have killed it.

Maybe Jeff Goldbum as Dr Banner?

But the thing is, isn't Banner supposed to be bland as fuck?

The MCU really goofed him up towards end there.
 
Alba too young at the time. Black Widow had lived long enough to have seen some shit. You could just tell she was very experienced. Wasn't black widow in her mid 30's?

Did it sound like my request had anything to do with historical context…?

Just change it to 90s Jessica Alba, don’t worry she wasn’t to young.

We are the same age…
 
The one bad pick in the video is Denzel as Black Panther imo.
 
Did I’d sound like my request had anything to do with historical context…?

Just change it to 90s Jessica Alba, don’t worry she wasn’t to young.

Fair enough. I like Alba. Was just being nitpicky
 
Why?

If done right with some heart in to it, I find it cool. Not all of it because there's alot of trash out there.
 
Well if we have to play by the rules,

Then a 90s 30 something that could play black widow. What about Catherine Zeta-Jones
 
Why?

Denzel kills any role he plays and imo, would have killed it as BP or KillMonger.
He's great.

I just don't see him nail that african accent. And he was never that athletic. Always kind of had a dad bod. And dad vibe.
 
Well if we have to play by the rules,

Then a 90s 30 something that could play black widow. What about Catherine Zeta-Jones
YlPeYXasYEPpC.webp


Holy... Yep this is it.

She'd be a great wonder woman too
 
I thought this thread was about the Uma Thurman movie.

