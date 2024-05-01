Economy The 53 largest cities in the US have a spending problem

The top 53 largest cities in America are broke. They spend way too much money. I have family members that work for the city in LA and they are bloated. Their main goal is to cruise through life until their pensions kick in. Their secondary goal is to make sure their spouses, families and kids also get in on the gravy train and get hired to have the same cushy jobs where very little work is done. Everyone has their hands in the coffers.

and im sure that all other cities also have the same problem.

 
What are the most expensive departments by city? Do we see any common themes.
 
Who knew pretending it grows on trees would
have such consequences…?
 
Limeade said:
What are the most expensive departments by city? Do we see any common themes.
Click to expand...
It can't be because some police departments have budgets bigger than many foreign militaries.
 
