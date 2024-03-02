The 4 Horsemen: Khabib, Usman Nurm, Umar and Islam are 94-1

Cope.it's so sad peoples identities are tied to these guys that much. y'all need some real role models.
Hairy manletsAre people going to stop coping over them at some point?
The best team and fighters in MMA history.
Get on the train now or be left behind the wins are just gonna keep piling up.
View attachment 1032418
Cope with what? You're not on there team, so why are you bragging? lolCope.
This is an MMA forum and this is the best MMA team ever. If anything they should be more celebrated.
Time is revealing all.
Thats true. All by Armbar.Why are you even posting this? Rickson has five times the amount of wins that they combined to.
So I have to be on the best MMA team ever to be a fan of the best MMA team ever?Cope with what? You're not on there team, so why are you bragging? lol
I've actually trained with real fighters in gyms that recruit fighters from a population smaller than Dagestan that still produced champions. Learn some perspective.
Jimmy Wilde was 93-0.
Cope.
This is an MMA forum and this is the best MMA team ever. If anything they should be more celebrated.
Time is revealing all.
Man Dagestani cab drivers have all come up wrestling bears,so its not what u think it means. You know how many shootouts Dagestani Cab drivers have been in to obtain fares?Yup and all of their records are heavily padded with Dagestani cab drivers, so.