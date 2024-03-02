The 4 Horsemen: Khabib, Usman Nurm, Umar and Islam are 94-1

B

BCDRO

White Belt
@White
Joined
Mar 1, 2024
Messages
10
Reaction score
3
Are people going to stop coping over them at some point?

The best team and fighters in MMA history.

Get on the train now or be left behind the wins are just gonna keep piling up.

1709377262787.jpeg
 
it's so sad peoples identities are tied to these guys that much. y'all need some real role models.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
it's so sad peoples identities are tied to these guys that much. y'all need some real role models.
Click to expand...
Cope.

This is an MMA forum and this is the best MMA team ever. If anything they should be more celebrated.

Time is revealing all.
 
BCDRO said:
Cope.

This is an MMA forum and this is the best MMA team ever. If anything they should be more celebrated.

Time is revealing all.
Click to expand...
Cope with what? You're not on there team, so why are you bragging? lol

I've actually trained with real fighters in gyms that recruit fighters from a population smaller than Dagestan that still produced champions. Learn some perspective.

Jimmy Wilde was 93-0.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
Cope with what? You're not on there team, so why are you bragging? lol

I've actually trained with real fighters in gyms that recruit fighters from a population smaller than Dagestan that still produced champions. Learn some perspective.

Jimmy Wilde was 93-0.
Click to expand...
So I have to be on the best MMA team ever to be a fan of the best MMA team ever?

Maybe go on the NFL forums and tell the KC fans there to stop celebrating their Superbowl win lol
 
Yup and all of their records are heavily padded with Dagestani cab drivers, so.
 
BCDRO said:
Cope.

This is an MMA forum and this is the best MMA team ever. If anything they should be more celebrated.

Time is revealing all.
Click to expand...

Definitely a good squad.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Yup and all of their records are heavily padded with Dagestani cab drivers, so.
Click to expand...
Man Dagestani cab drivers have all come up wrestling bears,so its not what u think it means. You know how many shootouts Dagestani Cab drivers have been in to obtain fares?

Boy let me tell ya,the last thing ya wanna do in life is to underestimate the toughness and grit of a Dagestani Cab driver. Lets see you drive people around in Makhachkala and see how long you last bud!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
UFC/MMA hype is gone
5 6 7
Replies
124
Views
5K
akeller901
akeller901

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,873
Messages
55,172,981
Members
174,654
Latest member
BCDRO

Share this page

Back
Top