The 4 Horsemen: Khabib, Usman Nurm, Umar and Islam are 94-1

BEATDOWNS said: Yup and all of their records are heavily padded with Dagestani cab drivers, so. Click to expand...

Man Dagestani cab drivers have all come up wrestling bears,so its not what u think it means. You know how many shootouts Dagestani Cab drivers have been in to obtain fares?Boy let me tell ya,the last thing ya wanna do in life is to underestimate the toughness and grit of a Dagestani Cab driver. Lets see you drive people around in Makhachkala and see how long you last bud!