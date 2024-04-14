The 35+ Curse Year Old Curse at LW and Below?

mkt said: I remember him saying that. If I'm not mistaken, it was after his early UFC losses to Alvarez and Poirier. After that, he tightened up his style a bit and became more technical. He then quickly finished Barboza, Cerrone and another guy then put on a clinic vs. Tony.



Sadly, I think Max have been his career turning point just like it was Tony's when he lost to Justin. Maybe not as bad--Gaethje can still win fights, especially against other older guys. But in general he looked slower to me, and Max gave a blueprint for faster, more technical younger strikers to follow. And if grapplers can take Justin down, his submission defense is suspect.



Dariush-Gaethje might be a good fight to see where both guys are. I'm quite sure Justin takes it if both were in their primes, but if Dariush can bring it to the ground, all bets are off. Click to expand...

Ali is the manager. It's not going to happen. I think it is a waste to have Justin fight other contenders. His style and weaknesses aren't going to change much at this point of his career. There are too many holes and he isn't getting any younger.I feel like they should just book him for fun fights. He can fight BSD in a bloodbath but it might kill BSD as a contender. He can also fight Charles. Charles is out of contention now and he is a bit too old to climb back up. Wait till Mcgregor comes back. Chandler will also be freed up. I believe those two are somewhat over the hill too. They are going to get people to watch but they aren't going to beat the champion or other contenders. Just let them age out fighting each other without clogging up the title shot.