The "35 Curse" for lower weight classes is horsesh*t

Volk not only broke the curse (for men's weight classes) but he'll be 37 in a few months, so he's almost 2 years past the expiration date for that stupid myth.



Pantoja will be 35 literally in 2 days, and I don't see him losing to any of the bums at flyweight in his next couple of fights. He'll probably still be champ at 36. If 38-year-old DJ was still in the UFC he'd probably be champ.



Merab will be 35 in January, so unless he loses to O'Malley (who he already dominated) he'll most likely still be champ in 2026.



Wheelie was 35 when she defended her title in a one-sided beating against Tatiana, who everyone already crowned the future champ/female Khabib.



Chef Chenko 36/37, will probably put a grappling clinic on that massive weight-cutting French kickboxer.



Juliana Pena recaptured the belt at age 35, but it's WMMA so who cares.