Gio
Wendy Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jul 22, 2011
- Messages
- 33,420
- Reaction score
- 99,527
Hi there and welcome once again to the 2024 Heavies Awards. Gio here, and today I'll be presenting the nominees for Submission of the Year.
Every year, the excitingly unpredictable sport of mixed martial arts gives us some of the most slick, rare, high-level, gruesome, and thrilling submission finishes. 2024 offered us a worthy batch of contenders for the title of the Heavies' Sub of the Year. There was a Scottish Twister, a gritty 5th round submission in a high-stake championship battle, a (literal) jaw-breaking face crank, and more.
So, whether you're one of our resident grappling enthusiasts, members of the #PBP crew, or a JBG hardcore who's just all about the violence, it's time to let your voice be heard!
Let's take a look back and recall. Here are the nominees for 2024 Heavies' Submission of the Year.
The Nominees
*********************************************************
A.J. McKee def. Clay Collard - Modified Armbar
PFL vs. Bellator (Feb. 24, 2024)
*********************************************************
Brian Ortega def. Yair Rodriguez - Modified Arm Triangle
UFC FN: Moreno vs. Royval 2 (Feb. 24, 2024)
*********************************************************
Islam Makhachev def. Dustin Poirier - D'Arce Choke in the 5th
UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier (Jun. 1, 2024)
*********************************************************
Paddy Pimblett def. King Green - Triangle Choke
UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad (Jul. 27, 2024)
*********************************************************
Cody Durden def. Matt Schnell - Ninja Choke
UFC FN: Brady vs. Burns (Sep. 7, 2024)
*********************************************************
Stevie Ray def. Lewis Long - Scottish Twister
PFL Europe 3 (Sep. 28, 2024)
*********************************************************
Khamzat Chimaev def. Robert Whittaker - Submission (Face Crank)
UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway (Oct. 26, 2024)
*********************************************************
You have one (1) vote and the poll will be open for 5 days!
Please tell us which one you voted for and why!
Post some honorable mentions too if you have in them mind.
*********************************************************
You can check out Sherdog.com's staff picks for the 2024 Submission of The Year Award here.
*********************************************************
A.J. McKee def. Clay Collard - Modified Armbar
PFL vs. Bellator (Feb. 24, 2024)
*********************************************************
Brian Ortega def. Yair Rodriguez - Modified Arm Triangle
UFC FN: Moreno vs. Royval 2 (Feb. 24, 2024)
*********************************************************
Islam Makhachev def. Dustin Poirier - D'Arce Choke in the 5th
UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier (Jun. 1, 2024)
*********************************************************
Paddy Pimblett def. King Green - Triangle Choke
UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad (Jul. 27, 2024)
*********************************************************
Cody Durden def. Matt Schnell - Ninja Choke
UFC FN: Brady vs. Burns (Sep. 7, 2024)
*********************************************************
Stevie Ray def. Lewis Long - Scottish Twister
PFL Europe 3 (Sep. 28, 2024)
*********************************************************
Khamzat Chimaev def. Robert Whittaker - Submission (Face Crank)
UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway (Oct. 26, 2024)
*********************************************************
You have one (1) vote and the poll will be open for 5 days!
Please tell us which one you voted for and why!
Post some honorable mentions too if you have in them mind.
*********************************************************
You can check out Sherdog.com's staff picks for the 2024 Submission of The Year Award here.