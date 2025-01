2024 Heavies Awards

Hi there and welcome once again to thehere, and today I'll be presenting the nominees for Submission of the Year.Every year, the excitingly unpredictable sport of mixed martial arts gives us some of the most slick, rare, high-level, gruesome, and thrilling submission finishes. 2024 offered us a worthy batch of contenders for the title of the Heavies' Sub of the Year. There was a Scottish Twister, a gritty 5th round submission in a high-stake championship battle, a (literal) jaw-breaking face crank, and more.So, whether you're one of our resident grappling enthusiasts, members of the #PBP crew, or a JBG hardcore who's just all about the violence, it's time to let your voice be heard!Let's take a look back and recall. Here are the nominees for 2024 Heavies' Submission of the Year.