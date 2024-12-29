Awards The 2024 Heavies Awards - Poster of the Year (FrankieNYC Award) Nomination Thread - SEMIFINALS

Who Is Your Top 5 Heavies Poster of the Year?

  • Arqueto

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Ares Black

    Votes: 5 50.0%

  • Boxer Maurits

    Votes: 5 50.0%

  • Bro Rogan

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • Dreyga_King of Sherbums

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Fortheo

    Votes: 4 40.0%

  • Hellowhosthat

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • HI SCOTT NEWMAN

    Votes: 4 40.0%

  • HHJ

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • Husky Samoan

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • Iroh

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Kaz Dibiase

    Votes: 4 40.0%

  • Luthien

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Mohawk Bandito

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Poirierfan

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Reach4thesky

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • RockyLockridge

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • SenorFranko

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Svmr_db

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Takes Two to Tango

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    10
1703137098638.png
ho0Htxt.gif


THE SEMIFINALS

Welcome back, sherbros! We've tallied your nominations and the official list of nominees are in!

But before we get going, I'd like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas! Wishing you and your loved ones good health, wealth, and prosperity going into 2025!

bad-santa-gif1.gif


Though not everyone made the cut, consider it an honor being recognized and given praise by your fellow Sherbros for your quality posting, presence, and contributions this past year.

Each of you who were nominated stood out in your own way and made the forum a better place to post. You are the main reason we return, week after week to discuss this sport, partake in play by plays, and stay engaged on the boards. Good job by you!

***********************

And with that being said, I am honored to present this year's official nominees for...

The FrankieNYC Award - 2024 Heavies Poster of The Year

f15jpUp.png

**********************

This prestigious award goes to the poster who represents the best aspects of the Heavies: substantial contribution, insightful posts, solid judgment, loyalty, wit, humor, intellect, helpfulness, and having a positive presence and demeanor in the forums the whole year, and you sherbros get to decide who wins it!

Whoever wins this award will be immortalized in the Sherdog history books forever. So take time to reflect, recall, and look back over the past 12 months on who you think has been the most deserving, the ones who's made a difference, and made the Heavies forum special for the entire year 2024...

***********************

Before we proceed, just a quick reminder on how the nominees were selected:
A word from the Sherdog Admins/Staff:

- The nominees have to have been around for at least the majority of this year (minimum of 9 months) and have spent mainly of their time in The Heavies' more than any sub forum.

- Posters that have received infractions that accumulate to 6 pts (Double Yellows) in 2022 will NOT be eligible for the contest. Single yellow, we can manage, but 6 pts of total infractions knocks them out of the running. It goes without saying that banned posters will not be eligible either.

- Mods, Admins, and Sherdog.com staff are NOT included in the contest.

And now without further ado, here are the TOP 20 Semi Finalists for this year's
FrankieNYC Award - 2024 Sherdog Poster of the Year!

96RxxM.gif


***********************

@Arqueto
@Ares Black
@BoxerMaurits
@BroRogan
@Dreyga_King of Sherbums
@fortheo
@Hellowhosthat
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN
@HHJ
@HuskySamoan
@Iroh
@KazDibiase
@Luthien
@Mohawk Banditó
@Poirierfan
@Reach4theSky
@RockyLockridge
@SenorFranko
@svmr_db
@Takes Two To Tango


GOOD JOB BY YOU!!!



Congrats to the official top 20 nominees of
The FrankieNYC Award - Poster of the Year 2024!

***********************

VOTING PROCESS:

- You have 5 VOTES
- You can change your votes
- The top 10 posters with most votes
will move on to the Final round
- The voting poll closes in 7 days


 
Thanks for putting me in this category of great posters. I don't have the slightest change of winning.

It's all good though. : - )
 
