pWabKSv.png


3y18qen.png


8qhAtKd.gif


2024 was a good year to be a fan of MMA. The UFC celebrated its 300th ppv event in April with a card that gave us 3 title fights in the fight capitol of the world Las Vegas. A total of 6 new champs were crowned in the UFC in 2024, with 5 current champs keeping hold of their belts. Its time to pick your favorite event from 2024. Be sure to tell us why you voted the way you did and as always let us know if there was an event that we missed. Here are your nominations:



UFC 298: Volkanovski-Topuria

0xz7lgC.jpg

UFC 298 took place on February 17th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California where Alexander Volkanovski attempted to defend his FW belt against challenger Illia Topuria. Topuria won the fight via KO in the 2nd round becoming the new FW champ. The co-main event saw Robert Whittaker defeat Paulo Costa via UD. FOTN honors went to Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern with Lemos picking up the victory via UD. Three fighters earned POTN bonuses: Topuria for his KO win over Volkanovski, Anthony Hernandez for his submission victory over Roman Kopylov, and Mingyang Zhang for his KO victory over Brendson Riberio.

N5gGqj7.jpg



giphy-downsized-large.gif


giphy-downsized-large.gif


giphy-downsized-large.gif


giphy-downsized-large.gif
 
UFC 299

O0S1y7t.jpg

UFC 299 took place on March 9, 2024, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida and saw BW champion Sean O'Malley successfully defend his belt against challenger Marlon Vera who lost via UD. The co-main featured an exciting fight between Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis. Poirier picked up the victory when he knocked Saint Denis out in the second round. Their fight picked up the FOTN bonus. Five fighters picked up a POTN bonus for their efforts: Sean O'Malley, Jack Della Maddalena for his KO of Gilbert Burns, Curtis Blaydes for his KO of Jailton Almeida, Michel Pereira for his submission of Michał Oleksiejczuk, and Robelis Despaigne for his TKO over Josh Parisian.

apI6Ijv.jpg

giphy.gif


giphy-downsized-large.gif


giphy-downsized-large.gif


giphy-downsized-large.gif


giphy-downsized-large.gif



************************************************************************

UFC 300

bVxx99w.jpg

UFC 300 was a marquee event for the promotion that took place on April 13, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There were 3 title fights, including the BMF belt on the card. The main event saw champ Alex Pereira KO Jamahal Hill in the 1st round. The co-main saw champ Weili Zhang defeat challenger Yan Xiaonan via UD. And the BMF title fight was one for the ages between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje. There was also the debut of Kayla Harrison who submitted former champ Holly Holm, and rising contender Diego Lopes who picked up the TKO victory over Sodiq Yusuff. Post fight bonuses were increased to $300,000 for the winners. FOTN was Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje. Holloway won via KO in the final 10 seconds of the 5 round fight. He also picked up a POTN bonus along with Jiri Prochazka for his TKO over Aleksandar Rakic.


nWte0sX.jpg


giphy-downsized-large.gif


giphy.gif


giphy-downsized-large.gif


giphy-downsized-large.gif


giphy.gif
 
UFC 305

dcND0TM.jpg

UFC 305 took place on August 18, 2024, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main event had MW Champ Dricus du Plessis take on former champ Israel Adesanya. The co-main saw a FLY match-up between local favorite Kai Kara-France and his challenger Steve Erceg. Breakout Fighter of the Year candidate Carlos Prates took on Li Jingliang in a violent showdown that ended with Prates knocking out Jingliang. There was also an exciting fight between LW's Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot that picked up the FOTN honors. Both Kai Kara-France and Carlos Prates won POTN bonuses.

tTrUwLN.jpg

7s3c4-Ll-Rz-Zmybr4y-TO.gif


Dio5-Mvm5j-Qz-Xpa-Nct9.gif


b-A1u7-Oy-Ped2-QHZ1-F8o.gif
qd2-I6-Uo33s-Jpj-PCZHA.gif


************************************************************************



UFC 306 Noche

bhDz2W2.jpg



UFC 306 was a special event took place on September 14, 2024, at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event included six 90-second film clips about Mexico's contribution to combat sports that played inbetween the fights. Both the main and co-main events were title fights where the challengers were able to defeat the champs and take home their belts. Merab Dvalishvili defeated champ Sean O'Malley via UD and Valentina Shevchenko picked up the UD victory over champ Alexa Grasso. FOTN went to Esteban Ribovics vs. Daniel Zellhuber while both Ignacio Bahamondes and Ketlen Souza won POTN bonuses.


H3Rl6Rg.jpg


BtPjMRB.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif
 
UFC 308

4aSAHie.jpg

UFC 308 took place on October 26, 2024, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main event saw a clash between newly crowned FW champ Ilia Topuria and former champ Max Holloway in which Topuria was able to defend his belt with a KO victory in the 3rd round. The co-main featured a MW fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker in which Chimaev was able to secure the 1st round victory via submission. FOTN went to Mateusz Rębecki who defeated Myktybek Orolbai via split decision. Three fighters did enough to secure the POTN bonus: Ilia Topuria, Khamzat Chimaev, and Sharabutdin Magomedov who KO'ed Armen Petrosyan via double spinning back fist.

gB02YMo.jpg

giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif



************************************************************************


PFL 10 World Champions 2024

CMO6Oob.jpg


PFL 10 took place on November 29, 2024, at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This event was the culmination of the 2024 PFL season with 6 championship fights across 6 weight divisions. All the fights on the main card ended with a finish except for the main event which went to a decision. All winners on the main card received a check for $1,000,000.

Main Card results:
FW: Timur Khizriev def. Brendan Loughnane via UD
WFW: Dakota Ditcheva def. Taila Santos via TKO in round 2
LHW: Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov def. Impa Kasanganay via KO in round 1
WW: Shamil Musaev def. Magomed Umalatov via TKO in round 3
LW: Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Brent Primus via KO in round 3
HW: Denis Goltsov def. Oleg Popov via Technical Submission (triangle choke) in round 1





Huge thanks to @KazDibiase for the gifs. Don't forget to check out which event Sherdog.com picked for Event of the Year.

 
300 was great but 308 was betta for me. Besides the sick main card you also had Orolbai and Rebecki go to TEH DETH
 
300, though I really did enjoy the 306 Sphere as a venue.
 
