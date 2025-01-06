Jackonfire
2024 was a good year to be a fan of MMA. The UFC celebrated its 300th ppv event in April with a card that gave us 3 title fights in the fight capitol of the world Las Vegas. A total of 6 new champs were crowned in the UFC in 2024, with 5 current champs keeping hold of their belts. Its time to pick your favorite event from 2024. Be sure to tell us why you voted the way you did and as always let us know if there was an event that we missed. Here are your nominations:
UFC 298: Volkanovski-Topuria
UFC 298 took place on February 17th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California where Alexander Volkanovski attempted to defend his FW belt against challenger Illia Topuria. Topuria won the fight via KO in the 2nd round becoming the new FW champ. The co-main event saw Robert Whittaker defeat Paulo Costa via UD. FOTN honors went to Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern with Lemos picking up the victory via UD. Three fighters earned POTN bonuses: Topuria for his KO win over Volkanovski, Anthony Hernandez for his submission victory over Roman Kopylov, and Mingyang Zhang for his KO victory over Brendson Riberio.
