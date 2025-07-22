  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

The 2010's Are Retro Cool Again

Pittie Petey

Mar 4, 2014
67,996
119,470
A few days ago, 2011 viral internet joke meme Rebecca Black(Friday) opened for Katy Perry at the big shiny fancy pants 2 billion dollars basketball arena in San Francisco and then on on Sunday another 2011 internet superstar, young Kreayshawn, took the stage at an outdoor music festival in Oakland to perform her massive hit "Gucci, Gucci" for the first time in 10 years

Are we speeding along so fast that the 2010 viral meme era hits are already retro cool again


Geez Louise, we are old as fuck up in this piece













 
tenor.gif
 
I remember a few years back being shocked at how hot Rebecca Black turned out to be once she grew up.

But based on that clip it would appear that she's already past her prime.

NOW I feel old
 
Tbh lately I’ve been making a 2010s style playlist to remember the good times. Lots of flo’rida, avicii, whatever else. The nostalgia has already hit me too I fear.
 
Wow the 2010's really flew by.. Similar to how the 2000's.

Its like when I joined these forums in 2003, Was 16 now about to hit my forties in less than 2 years. Man time flies.
 
Little Mac said:
Wow the 2010's really flew by.. Similar to how the 2000's.

Its like when I joined these forums in 2003, Was 16 now about to hit my forties in less than 2 years. Man time flies.
Same, I joined in 2006 as a 19 year old, now I'm chasing down 40 fast!
 
That Gucci, Gucci beat is really fucking good.

I believe it was done by one of the Wolf Gang/Odd Future guys, right?

Thought that Rebbeca Black Friday song was earlier than 20111 though, for some reason.
 
