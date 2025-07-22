The 2010's Are Retro Cool Again

Pittie Petey
A few days ago, 2011 viral internet joke meme Rebecca Black(Friday) opened for Katy Perry at the big shiny fancy pants 2 billion dollars basketball arena in San Francisco and then on on Sunday another 2011 internet superstar, young Kreayshawn, took the stage at an outdoor music festival in Oakland to perform her massive hit "Gucci, Gucci" for the first time in 10 years
Are we speeding along so fast that the 2010 viral meme era hits are already retro cool again
Geez Louise, we are old as fuck up in this piece
