For those who witnessed it, Nate’s first ufc run at the belt was very lacklustered. He had two stinkers with Ivan Salverry and Joe doerkson, submitted crafton Wallace, and had a decent showing against dean lister, but mainly on the feet with a pure BJJ fighter. Then he lost to Silva in a fight he was doing fairly well at till Anderson does what he does. Then he came back the following year to start a brutal tear on the middleweight division Bigger, faster and starts really showing his true potential and complete well rounded game.





First fight

Vs Jeremy Horn at UFC 81 @57:20



First fight back was against the 100 fight veteran. Right away they clinch and Nate just muscles him to the ground with ease and starts throwing bombs and beating him up in full guard. Jeremy gets rocked with a beautiful elbow in the clinch and more GnP. Horn goes for Omaplata towards the end. 2nd round, Jeremy shoots in for a takedown, but leaves neck exposed and gets submitted quick with a guillotine standing.



2nd fight vs Thales Leites @ UFC 85



This is where things start to get interesting. While this is a loss due to a wrongful point deduction, he still beat the breaks off Leites in every facet of the Game. Thales did rock him for a split second in the first, but he took a major beating every other second of the fight. Including a damn near pile driver at the end. UFC rewards Thales Leites a title shot for this ass beating.



3rd fight vs Martin Kampman@ UFC 88 @44:28



While Kampmann was a decorated striker, he was as quite undersized for MW, especially in this fight looking like they were 2 weight classes apart. Nate rocks him with a headkick and then just storms him with a barrage of punches and standing elbows, wobbles him with a knee and then more punches backs him up and just unloads on him and dropping him with a beautiful body shot.



4th fight ( My Personal favorite)

Vs Wilson Gouveia @ UFC 95 @ very beginning

Still one of my all time favorite fights I must say. for the one’s who don’t remember, Wilson was a killer at 205, then cut to 185 and went 3-0. At this time, Dan Lambert and ricardo liborio said he was their best fighter at ATT. Nate came in and just outclassed him everywhere. Beat him to the punch, took him down when he wanted, and heavy ground and pound. On the feet, he showed even more improvement with some crazy ass combos, and that’s what led to one of the best finishing sequence in UFC to this day. However, the whole fight was a Masterpiece for Nate and taking out a motivated game in shape Gouveia.



5th fight vs Damien Maia @ UFC 102

Do I need to say anything about this one?







3 fights in 2008 and 2 in 2009, then the stupid Matchup of Chael Sonnen comes along and ruins everything in a pointless matchup. He should have gotten the shot after Gouveia. If he did, I think that rematch would have been a tough fight for Anderson. Especially if you seen how his fights were going at that time as well with the lackluster fights and then the Chael fight. If Nate fought him instead of Chael, and especially if he had the injury at that time, Nate had a major chance to put on one hell of a beating on Silva.



One of the greatest what if rematches that never took place. Either way, one of the greatest display of skills in a win streak. That was when you know why he was called “The Great”