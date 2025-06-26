



This trillion‑dollar “One Big Beautiful Bill” recently passed the House quietly removes courts’ power to enforce contempt orders for breaking injunctions or restraining orders—unless plaintiffs post a financial bond up front. In practice, bonds are almost never required in lawsuits against the government. Without them, judges lose their power to make officials comply by fining or jailing them; enforcement becomes optional and weak. Reuters described it as a “one‑sentence provision… prevent[ing] federal courts… from enforcing contempt orders unless the plaintiffs have posted a monetary bond” .



This change applies even retroactively. Existing court orders—those already in force—can suddenly lose their teeth. FindLaw notes it would render past injunctions “unenforceable,” potentially letting the government ignore court-mandated protections, including those tied to due process or immigration law .



At its core, this attacks judicial independence. Courts are designed to check government power, not simply “advising” what should happen. UC‑Berkeley legal experts warn this could turn court rulings into meaningless suggestions—not binding decisions enforceable by law .



Historically, judicial review—embodied since Marbury v. Madison in 1803—ensures laws and actions must adhere to the Constitution . If courts can’t compel compliance, then judicial review exists in theory only. Government agencies could safely break rules, knowing no real consequence will follow.



This is extremely dangerous. It removes one of the last checks on executive power. Retroactivity means long-standing protections—from environmental rules to immigration cases—could simply vanish. It sets a precedent where Congress can strip court enforcement power at will, undermining separation of powers.



Real-world impacts are already visible. More than 200 lawsuits against the administration—many with injunctions—could immediately lose their sting. The Guardian labels this quietly as a move that would place the president “above the law,” removing the judiciary as an effective branch of government . The AP warns that this hidden provision “could crown Trump king” by gutting the judicial branch’s key enforcement tool.



In short, what looks like a small budget reconciliation tweak is actually a frontal assault on constitutional balance, judicial power, and democratic accountability.