That's it, I'll confront Bum Trashpinall about it

KavkazDominance said:
Somebody needs to confront him asap and that will be me.

Once he's "healed", I'll come to his gym with a doctor and urge him to explain the whole situation and then prove him that's he's a liar.
I will make sure to record the whole thing for you guys.

There's no room for this in our community.
thanks, Thought I was going to have to be the one to do it
 
A message to all so-called Asp fans: poor Tom. He's done, you know? Just forget about him already, find another fighter, it's time already, don't worry, there are plenty of them!<Ellaria01>
 
What is this nonsense about taking a doctor along, it is known that a sherdogger is far superior for medical stuff.
 
