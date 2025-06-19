That's 'Diabolical'

Lately I've been hearing more and more people using the term diabolical and 95% of the time they're not using the term properly and end up sounding silly to anyone who knows the definition of the word



Is this really a growing trend and people think they sound cool or sophisticated using a $20 word they don't understand the meaning of





For example:

The other day we went to that new steakhouse and tried the prime rib all I gotta say was the flavor was diabolical - um what?



Or



I was changing a flat tire on the highway and cars were just flying by me and I thought I was gonna die but the experience itself was just diabolical - lolwut





Ok rant over

And what's the deal with airline food