Thats a win for real MMA

Surprised he couldn't even get a takedown in the 2nd round, he had a tight bodylock and couldn't do anything with it
RDR grappling is NO joke he was almost a triple champ in oneFC strictly off it

Long lanky tricky BJJ grappler with A- wrestling and A++ defense and BJJ

Hes also tough as fuck
 
He trained kickboxing in Thailand too. He moved to Thailand to develop his Muay Thai skills at the renowned Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket. Knees made Bo quit.
 
which makes me wonder why tf is bo given hard match up they could easily give him any other top 15 guy that sucks at wrestling and bo would still look like this unstopabble force why kill the hype train?
 
His original base is Judo. The guy has been doing Judo since a very early age. He transitioned to other forms of martial arts later.
 
Bo Nickal's mama carrier is like a having a bit of poo with too much pressure behind it. At first the exit is fast and furious, really impressive... but you are left disappointed when you find out it was just a lot of hype and air and pressure with really no substance behind it.
 
Saw somebody say that Bo reacted to strikes the same way Brock Lesnar did, and he was right.
The difference is that modern day middleweight is better than late 2000's heavyweight and that he doesn't have anything close to Brock's physically relative to his competition.
 
Plenty of collegiate wrestlers have become top tier fighters in MMA. I fail to see how this was a win for anyone other than RDR. The UFC strapped a rocket to his ass; he ran with it like he should; he lost. It happens. I'm a lot more curious to see how he handles the loss and if he grows from it.
 
The betting odds showed that hype can get people to believe. When i saw the odds i put money on RDR.
 
Plenty of collegiate wrestlers have become top tier fighters in MMA. I fail to see how this was a win for anyone other than RDR. The UFC strapped a rocket to his ass; he ran with it like he should; he lost. It happens. I'm a lot more curious to see how he handles the loss and if he grows from it.
Well theres many guys who were mediocre collegiate wrestlers and do better than guys with very high wrestling backgrounds. So being super elite in wrestling doesn’t mean more than being a good wrestler. Jon Jones is an example.
 
