Thats a win for real MMA

Bo mos def quit and was looking for a way out, but he got hurt and was done...you could tell earlier in the sequence he wanted out the fight.
He trained kickboxing in Thailand too. He moved to Thailand to develop his Muay Thai skills at the renowned Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket. Knees made Bo quit.
Long lanky tricky BJJ grappler with A- wrestling and A++ defense and BJJ
Hes also tough as fuck
which makes me wonder why tf is bo given hard match up they could easily give him any other top 15 guy that sucks at wrestling and bo would still look like this unstopabble force why kill the hype train?
Well theres many guys who were mediocre collegiate wrestlers and do better than guys with very high wrestling backgrounds. So being super elite in wrestling doesn’t mean more than being a good wrestler. Jon Jones is an example.Plenty of collegiate wrestlers have become top tier fighters in MMA. I fail to see how this was a win for anyone other than RDR. The UFC strapped a rocket to his ass; he ran with it like he should; he lost. It happens. I'm a lot more curious to see how he handles the loss and if he grows from it.