  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

That's a career for Cejudo. Maybe it was a real injury but he's as 'sellable' as a coffee stain now.

Thanks for creating a thread about this bro, it's what Sherdog needed right now.
 
Fun fight while it lasted. Cejudo vs Aldo is still a fun fight. Song vs Bautista also makes sense
 
JoeRowe said:
Fun fight while it lasted. Cejudo vs Aldo is still a fun fight. Song vs Bautista also makes sense
Click to expand...
I could go my whole life without ever watching another Mario Bautista fight…I usually only purposely avoid WMMA (I like to watch the sweaty men roll around on the ground) but I certainly avoid Mario’s fights after the Aldo “fight” dude puts the UFC in Ultimate Fence Clinching
 
JoeRowe said:
Fun fight while it lasted. Cejudo vs Aldo is still a fun fight. Song vs Bautista also makes sense
Click to expand...

Henry's still fast. I'll give him that.

But he's fast for a 38 year old. Song's ability to sprawl put the kibosh on Henry's plan to wrestle-box this fight. Youth is the greatest cheatcode in this game.

There's just some shit you can't do anymore when you push 40.
 
BullyKutta said:
Henry's still fast. I'll give him that.

But he's fast for a 38 year old. Song's ability to sprawl put the kibosh on Henry's plan to wrestle-box this fight. Youth is the greatest cheatcode in this game.

There's just some shit you can't do anymore when you push 40.
Click to expand...
I know the record for fighters over 35 in title fights at the lower classes is lopsided, but I wonder what it's like for top 10 fights. I imagine it's still a bad record.
 
Never seen Bautista bring out fake snakes and throw them on the ground then destroy EPOillasha. And for that I am thankful he's just up in age now and been in some wars.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,969
Messages
56,935,942
Members
175,464
Latest member
Mynameisjeff

Share this page

Back
Top