That's a career for Cejudo. Maybe it was a real injury but he's as 'sellable' as a coffee stain now.

Oof.
Bad way to end that fight.
I could go my whole life without ever watching another Mario Bautista fight…I usually only purposely avoid WMMA (I like to watch the sweaty men roll around on the ground) but I certainly avoid Mario’s fights after the Aldo “fight” dude puts the UFC in Ultimate Fence ClinchingFun fight while it lasted. Cejudo vs Aldo is still a fun fight. Song vs Bautista also makes sense
Fun fight while it lasted. Cejudo vs Aldo is still a fun fight. Song vs Bautista also makes sense
I know the record for fighters over 35 in title fights at the lower classes is lopsided, but I wonder what it's like for top 10 fights. I imagine it's still a bad record.Henry's still fast. I'll give him that.
But he's fast for a 38 year old. Song's ability to sprawl put the kibosh on Henry's plan to wrestle-box this fight. Youth is the greatest cheatcode in this game.
There's just some shit you can't do anymore when you push 40.