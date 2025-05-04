That wasn’t a freak injury

Rockapotomuss
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 18, 2014
- Messages
- 3,435
- Reaction score
- 1,207
Sandhagen ripped a heel hook just before the finishing sequence that tore the knee. It was a sub, not a freak injury that ended the fight.
Like he said, it happened to Dillashaw the exact same way too. TJ was a tough SOB, I do think Cory won that fight TBH.Sandhagen ripped a heel hook just before the finishing sequence that tore the knee. It was a sub, not a freak injury that ended the fight.
I scored it Corey initially, but since I'm his fan I rewatched it and still scored it for him.Like he said, it happened to Dillashaw the exact same way too. TJ was a tough SOB, I do think Cory won that fight TBH.
Corey caused the TJ injury too and didn't get credit for it in that fight. That is significant damage that he caused that people pretended didn't happen (including the judges).Like he said, it happened to Dillashaw the exact same way too. TJ was a tough SOB, I do think Cory won that fight TBH.
I wonder if it was the fact he hadn't landed a single sig strike in the fight yet...Something was nagging at Figgy when he got up from a scramble a few minutes before the finish and you could see a change in his demeanor. Maybe @KazDibiase has the gif?
Yeah, he explained it perfectly. Figgy put himself in a bad position and Corey realized it and used leverage by sitting up and putting pressure on the knee.I dont think it had anything to do with a heel hook tho, its the pressure to the knee in that position/move, Sandhagen just explained it in the post fight show.
thats what i was saying. pretty sure he ripped taht shit way before when he was pulling on the legs.Sandhagen ripped a heel hook just before the finishing sequence that tore the knee. It was a sub, not a freak injury that ended the fight.
Watch the way the knee tweaks right before Cory fishes rolling him on his back. Immediate grimace on his face. Looked like a bad angle and just a little toooo much torque to get Figgy lay on his back.Something was nagging at Figgy when he got up from a scramble a few minutes before the finish and you could see a change in his demeanor. Maybe @KazDibiase has the gif?