That wasn’t a freak injury

I dont think it had anything to do with a heel hook tho, its the pressure to the knee in that position/move, Sandhagen just explained it in the post fight show.
 
WildShrimper said:
Like he said, it happened to Dillashaw the exact same way too. TJ was a tough SOB, I do think Cory won that fight TBH.
I scored it Corey initially, but since I'm his fan I rewatched it and still scored it for him.
 
Sandhagen was beating the shit out of Figgy the whole fight anyways while they were fresh. Injury or he caused it intentionally, the better fighter won. Who knows if Figgy fights again after this.
 
I don't know what the actual move's called, if it has a name, so I'm going with legoplata. The leaning forward pressure from that position seemed to pop the knee.
 
El Fernas said:
I dont think it had anything to do with a heel hook tho, its the pressure to the knee in that position/move, Sandhagen just explained it in the post fight show.
Yeah, he explained it perfectly. Figgy put himself in a bad position and Corey realized it and used leverage by sitting up and putting pressure on the knee.
 
This shit scares me about live rolling. I remember when Tai in his last fight before UFC this happened. He thought his leg was his opponent’s and tore some serious shit
 
Rockapotomuss said:
Sandhagen ripped a heel hook just before the finishing sequence that tore the knee. It was a sub, not a freak injury that ended the fight.
thats what i was saying. pretty sure he ripped taht shit way before when he was pulling on the legs.
 
Keeping the leg trapped as he sat up and established top control was not an accident. He knew that was going to cause tremendous pressure to the knee.
 
DEV.Woulf said:
Something was nagging at Figgy when he got up from a scramble a few minutes before the finish and you could see a change in his demeanor. Maybe @KazDibiase has the gif?
Watch the way the knee tweaks right before Cory fishes rolling him on his back. Immediate grimace on his face. Looked like a bad angle and just a little toooo much torque to get Figgy lay on his back.
 
In post-fight Sandhagen says he popped the knee coming up from 50/50. Sure, but I don't think he's watched it back or remembers that he had already damaged it.
 
