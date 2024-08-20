That was peak Izzy.

Gluhov

Gluhov

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Oct 8, 2011
Messages
7,266
Reaction score
800
Best hes looked since the Paolo fight. He was aggressive and pressing the action at times. Going into the 4th i thought Dricus was in major trouble because Izzys boxing looked better than ever. he was landing clean upper cuts and he was killing Dricus body.

But Dricus relentless pressure and iron chin eventually wore on izzy.

what a fight.
 
I don't think it was peak Izzy, as he looked a bit slower here. But he definitely came to throw down. He was landing some nasty body shots.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
I don't think it was peak Izzy, as he looked a bit slower here. But he definitely came to throw down. He was landing some nasty body shots.
Click to expand...
Was probably cause of the extra mass he put on. I think this is the first fight in a while Izzy actually had to actually cut some real weight to make weight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,580
Messages
56,060,509
Members
175,052
Latest member
blisi23

Share this page

Back
Top