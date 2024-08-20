That was peak Izzy.

Gluhov
Best hes looked since the Paolo fight. He was aggressive and pressing the action at times. Going into the 4th i thought Dricus was in major trouble because Izzys boxing looked better than ever. he was landing clean upper cuts and he was killing Dricus body.
But Dricus relentless pressure and iron chin eventually wore on izzy.
what a fight.
