That was objectively boring as f***

Sitting in half guard for 4 minutes of a round doing nothing. You got Kebab in the corner commanding Islam to not make the fight exciting.



Don’t give me that “well JDM should have been able to get up” Islam trains to do just what he did. He trains to control in those positions while JDM is training to be offensive, combinations.



When Belal fought Leon, I wanted Leon to win more than anything. He’s English like myself, and the way Belal was carrying on pre fight it built the fight more. By the end of the fight Belal had earned my respect with his performance. He was in the pocket trading, mixing things up with his grappling to do damage. I had to take my hat off to him



Tonight I wanted JDM to win. What we saw take place was tragic. Just like Khamzat’s performance vs DDP. Eastern fighters are killing the sport, they are completely bereft of any semblance of showmanship