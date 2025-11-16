That was objectively boring as f***

Marko Polo

Marko Polo

Thank you Jurgen
@red
Joined
Jun 11, 2020
Messages
7,930
Reaction score
27,788
Sitting in half guard for 4 minutes of a round doing nothing. You got Kebab in the corner commanding Islam to not make the fight exciting.

Don’t give me that “well JDM should have been able to get up” Islam trains to do just what he did. He trains to control in those positions while JDM is training to be offensive, combinations.

When Belal fought Leon, I wanted Leon to win more than anything. He’s English like myself, and the way Belal was carrying on pre fight it built the fight more. By the end of the fight Belal had earned my respect with his performance. He was in the pocket trading, mixing things up with his grappling to do damage. I had to take my hat off to him

Tonight I wanted JDM to win. What we saw take place was tragic. Just like Khamzat’s performance vs DDP. Eastern fighters are killing the sport, they are completely bereft of any semblance of showmanship
 
I think by this point it's the fault of us fans getting suckered into thinking non-wrestlers stand a chance against these guys lol.

I'm not making that mistake again.

If you get suckered into believing Illia has a chance against this style and get all hyped up. You deserve the disappointment haha.
 
I enjoyed it. But it just goes to show when you are a fan of a fighter there isn't much they can do that is boring. If it was someone I didn't like, I would have found it terribly boring I'm sure.
 
The UFC gives too big of an advantage to grapplers. Bring back soccer kicks, stomps, and 12’o clock elbows. Too many of those boring-as-shit Dagestani entirely rely on just tiring their opponents on the ground while lulling the crowd to sleep.

Islam has 5 KOs for fuck’s sake. How is that fighting? All he does is run the clock or roll around on the mat for 5 minutes before boring his opponents to death.
 
I fully buy into the Belal's leg staph infection being a serious deal before the JDM fight and JDM got to fight a shell of Belal's normal self. But we didn't know that for sure so assumed JDMs TDD wasnt pure trash.
 
Marko Polo said:
Sitting in half guard for 4 minutes of a round doing nothing. You got Kebab in the corner commanding Islam to not make the fight exciting.

Don’t give me that “well JDM should have been able to get up” Islam trains to do just what he did. He trains to control in those positions while JDM is training to be offensive, combinations.

When Belal fought Leon, I wanted Leon to win more than anything. He’s English like myself, and the way Belal was carrying on pre fight it built the fight more. By the end of the fight Belal had earned my respect with his performance. He was in the pocket trading, mixing things up with his grappling to do damage. I had to take my hat off to him

Tonight I wanted JDM to win. What we saw take place was tragic. Just like Khamzat’s performance vs DDP. Eastern fighters are killing the sport, they are completely bereft of any semblance of showmanship
Click to expand...

That head kick almost ended Jack
 
Did not Help at all that the Women fight right before it played out in a very Similar way. But with the women it was the bigger fighter holding down the smaller. Where as the mens it was the smaller fighter holding down the bigger fighter. 10 round of that and must sane people are going to get a bit board.
 
I didn't feel bored because it felt like the threat of a finish was present the whole time.

Like I said in the PBP, it's not a rewatchable fight, but the tension was enough to make it engaging watching it live. There are lots of fights that aren't good enough to rewatch, but had something to keep it interesting to watch in the moment.

Compare it to the co-main. Wasn't all that dissimilar, but I never felt Weili was really ever in any danger of getting finished. I didn't feel that way for the main.
 
what-wut said:
If you get suckered into believing Illia has a chance against this style and get all hyped up. You deserve the disappointment haha.
Click to expand...
Ilia does have a chance at 155. He has them at Georgian background in him. If they try to hype it at 170 Ilia is too short and small to compete.
 
At least Islam tried more offence than Khamzat did against DDP. To finish somebody on the ground you either need to rock them first on the feet, hope they make a major mistake, or just beat them up from exhaustion. If that doesn't work, holding somebody down has been a winning strategy since the days of Mark Coleman.
what-wut said:
I think by this point it's the fault of us fans getting suckered into thinking non-wrestlers stand a chance against these guys lol.

I'm not making that mistake again.

If you get suckered into believing Illia has a chance against this style and get all hyped up. You deserve the disappointment haha.
Click to expand...
How crazy is it that Poatan of all people was the one who stuffed all the takedown from the caucus region wrestler he faced.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

fries in the bag
Unofficial Welterweight Rankings (post UFC 322)
Replies
2
Views
324
fries in the bag
fries in the bag
fries in the bag
Makhachev wants to fight the #9 ranked Usman instead of Morales...
4 5 6
Replies
105
Views
2K
Angelassassin53
Angelassassin53
hector domino
Hot Take What made Islam so much difficult for JDM?
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
2K
Tweak896
Tweak896
joy2day
With the matches announced, what is the situation in the WW division now?
Replies
10
Views
508
TITS
TITS
don't ask
Has one division ever had so many shake-ups on a single night? Last night blew up WW's rankings. (Update: Brady was #2, now #7. Ruthless times)
2
Replies
32
Views
669
jeff7b9
jeff7b9

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,034
Messages
58,477,570
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top