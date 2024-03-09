That was a brutal KO, you think Ngonenow's chin is cracked?

Can a man of that pedigree still come back and be successful in the fight game? Yes, anything is possible and he wouldn't be the first.





Are you the same person after a KO like that? No, you are not the same person ever again. He has to reinvent himself and healthily come to terms with the results of the fight.





His skull and brain won't handle trauma of that caliber the same way again, but that doesn't mean he can't win in MMA. Dude had a goat chin, but that level of punch placement, accuracy, and timing is hard to withstand.





If he does indeed come back to fight in the PFL, he should win the HW title and then relinquish it to enjoy his life and maybe help develop MMA in Africa. There is no happy ending if he continues to fight in MMA, and little to no financial incentive.