That was a brutal KO, you think Ngonenow's chin is cracked?

xhaydenx said:
That punch would have flattened anyone on the planet.

It's got nothing to do with the level of Frank's chin.
Which punch... the 1st one, the 2nd one, or the third one?

In MMA he loses that fight 3 times over.

Dude's chin is suspect. The last punch was one that nobody could take, but I've seen heavyweights walk thru punches bigger than the first two.
 
Can a man of that pedigree still come back and be successful in the fight game? Yes, anything is possible and he wouldn't be the first.


Are you the same person after a KO like that? No, you are not the same person ever again. He has to reinvent himself and healthily come to terms with the results of the fight.


His skull and brain won't handle trauma of that caliber the same way again, but that doesn't mean he can't win in MMA. Dude had a goat chin, but that level of punch placement, accuracy, and timing is hard to withstand.


If he does indeed come back to fight in the PFL, he should win the HW title and then relinquish it to enjoy his life and maybe help develop MMA in Africa. There is no happy ending if he continues to fight in MMA, and little to no financial incentive.
 
Once you open those gates (getting KO'd) I think generally speaking, there's a chance you've lowered the threshold going forward, no matter how resilient someone may have been beforehand. When concussions start to pile up, they pile up fast.
 
Gamer007 said:
Can a man of that pedigree still come back and be successful in the fight game? Yes, anything is possible and he wouldn't be the first.


Are you the same person after a KO like that? No, you are not the same person ever again.


His skull and brain won't handle trauma of that caliber the same way again, but that doesn't mean he can't win in MMA. Dude had a goat chin though, but that level of punch placement, accuracy, and timing is hard to withstand.
He obviously didn't given how this fight went. And it's not like his chin had miles on it. I never got the whole francis has an iron chin thing. He got hit in his whole career as much as some guys get hit in 1 fight. We don't claim they have great chins.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
That isn't mutually exclusive with the 2KDs and KO cracking Ngannous chin, nor the level his chin was at before the fight.
djacobox372 said:
Which punch... the 1st one, the 2nd one, or the third one?

In MMA he loses that fight 3 times over.

Dude's chin is suspect. The last punch was one that nobody could take, but I've seen heavyweights walk thru punches bigger than the first two.
Fair point. I was more thinking the final punch but isolated, which doesn't really say much.
 
