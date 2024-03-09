That was a brutal KO, you think Ngonenow's chin is cracked?

It's Ngonenew you dyslexic foo.Going into PFL, will we see more KO's from Ngonenow?
That isn't mutually exclusive with the 2KDs and KO cracking Ngannous chin, nor the level his chin was at before the fight.That punch would have flattened anyone on the planet.
It's got nothing to do with the level of Frank's chin.
new was before the Fury fight. Its now, now.It's Ngonenew you dyslexic foo.
That punch would have flattened anyone on the planet.
It's got nothing to do with the level of Frank's chin.
Is it just me, or does Ngonenow look dazed in that pic? He isn't even making eye contact.View attachment 1033560
After the fight props to both guys
He looks pretty normal to me just a lil crossed eyed lolIs it just me, or does Ngonenow look dazed in that pic? He isn't even making eye contact.
He obviously didn't given how this fight went. And it's not like his chin had miles on it. I never got the whole francis has an iron chin thing. He got hit in his whole career as much as some guys get hit in 1 fight. We don't claim they have great chins.Can a man of that pedigree still come back and be successful in the fight game? Yes, anything is possible and he wouldn't be the first.
Are you the same person after a KO like that? No, you are not the same person ever again.
His skull and brain won't handle trauma of that caliber the same way again, but that doesn't mean he can't win in MMA. Dude had a goat chin though, but that level of punch placement, accuracy, and timing is hard to withstand.
Normal if staring into space is normal.He looks pretty normal to me just a lil crossed eyed lol
That isn't mutually exclusive with the 2KDs and KO cracking Ngannous chin, nor the level his chin was at before the fight.
Which punch... the 1st one, the 2nd one, or the third one?
In MMA he loses that fight 3 times over.
Dude's chin is suspect. The last punch was one that nobody could take, but I've seen heavyweights walk thru punches bigger than the first two.