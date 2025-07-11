That time Stephan Bonnar beat Jon Jones....

I watched their fight for the first time in a very long time, and I've honestly always remembered the match differently than how it actually went. There's no doubt in my mind that Stephan Bonnar beat Jon Jones in the 3rd round. Yes Jones was only 21, and pretty inexperienced at the time. However considering the outstanding career Jones has had, I think any round he lost is at least somewhat noteworthy. Jones controlled rounds 1 & 2 with a variety of throws/takedowns which really became the big story of the fight. He landed a nice spinning elbow to drop Bonnar towards the end of rd 1. It was a nasty shot, but Bonnar was able to recover. In round 3 both guys were fatigued, but Jones looked more so, and Bonnar was much more active. The "American Psycho" landed some nice uppercuts, kicks, and established himself as the aggressor. Jones won the fight unanimously, but 2 of the 3 judges gave the final round to Bonnar (which I agree with). This fight highlighted the natural talents of Jones, as well as the fight durability of Bonnar (rip).

This was the fight where he showed he was talented and something special. But the spotlight changed him for the worse and he's only nose dived further and further down. From having Gatorade and Nike sponsor him only to terminate the contracts they had to sports illustrated no longer putting him on their covers... he's a massive fuckup that has added cheater and all-around POS to his resume as well.
 
RIP American Pyscho

Jon was still young in his career at this point, but yeah I guess maybe if it was 5 rounds.. we'll never know.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Honestly. I didn't think Jon would be anything special ( GOAT ) until the Vera fight.... Then I was like " Ok , this kid has some dog in him "...
For me, it was the Bader fight. I realized he was very good, but after the Bader fight (particularly the moment below) I knew he was operating in the matrix.

 
