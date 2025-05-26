That old school pressure Dutch style in a straight line is still entertaining to this day

I just saw an old Jason Wilnis fight the other day, and while the sport has evolved for the better, that old school Dutch approach of coming in a straight line, pressuring and blasting combos and kicks at such an aggressive pace for full 3 rounds, still is a thing of beauty to watch. What made it even more fun was guys like Wilnis looked like he would knock you out with 1 shot, but only has like 9 ko’s or something in like 60 fights. I almost had rather just seen this for full 3 rounds than a finish.







Growing up in the It’s Showtime days, there was just something different back then that I can never explain that was a magical time that no one to this day has been able to replicate. Even glory can only do it here and there.



Simon Rutz, whatever he was doing back then, made it work. I guess I’m just in my nostalgic moment.